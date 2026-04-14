Revenue growth of +18% compared with Q1 2025

Strong momentum in the United States, +167% in Q1 2026

Business supported by the expansion of medical equipment distribution, particularly the ultrasonic scalpel (SMTP)

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announced its revenue for the first quarter of 2026.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This first quarter of 2026 marks a new step in IMPLANET's growth momentum, with revenue up 18% compared with the same period in 2025. That makes seven consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. This performance reflects both the ramp-up of our medical equipment distribution business, particularly with the SMTP ultrasonic scalpel, and the very strong growth of our sales in the United States, which help offset the occasional difficulties encountered in some of our export markets due to the geopolitical situation and our desire to avoid financial exposure. Building on this progress, we are approaching the remainder of 2026 with confidence and determination."

First-Quarter 2026 Revenue up +18%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS1 2026 2025 Change % Spine Implants 2,021 2,112 -4% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 992 467 +112% Services (MADISON) 17 (1) Total Q1 revenue 3,031 2,578 +18%

The Company generated revenue of €3.03 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with €2.58 million in the same period of 2025. This +18% growth confirms the positive trends recorded in previous periods.

The Spine Implants business recorded revenue of €2.02 million in Q1 2026, compared with €2.11 million in Q1 2025, mainly reflecting the transition from the OSD range to the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system.

The Company continues to expand its medical equipment distribution business, driven by the SMTP ultrasonic scalpel. Revenue for this activity reached €0.99 million in Q1 2026, representing more than a doubling of sales (+112%) compared with €0.47 million in the same period last year.

____________________ 1 Unaudited figures

Revenue by Region (in thousands IFRS 2 2026 2025 Change % France 1,255 1,160 +8% United States 894 335 +167% Rest of the World 882 1 083 -19% Total Q1 revenue 3,031 2,578 +18%

Revenue in France increased by +8% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching €1.26 million for the period. In the United States, revenue rose sharply by +167%, reaching €0.89 million in Q1 2026, driven by the strong expansion of the medical equipment distribution business (SMTP). Revenue in the Rest of the World amounted to €0.88 million in Q1 2026, down -19%. This decline is primarily due to a prudent financial risk management policy, characterized by the deferral of orders from the Middle East and Asia to future quarters.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had a cash position of €1.39 million.

Based on projected cash consumption under current business assumptions, anticipated commercial developments for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, and payment facilities granted by the Sanyou Medical Group, the Company believes it is able to cover its operating funding requirements for the next twelve months.

Strategy and Outlook for 2026

Strengthening the Company's presence in the United States:

Reinforce commercial resources available to the existing team through the recruitment of an experienced sales force;

Implement the necessary tools to accelerate the rollout of JAZZ and products co-developed with Sanyou Medical;

Strengthen the Company's direct approach by expanding its scientific team of key opinion leaders.

Deploying all product ranges across strategic geographies:

Ensure the commercial rollout of JSS and other Sanyou Medical product lines in France, the United States and internationally;

Expand the distribution of the JAZZ platform in China (the world's largest spine market by volume) with Sanyou Medical.

Enhancing market momentum and product offering:

Position Implanet as the exclusive distributor in Europe and the United States of Sanyou Medical Group's surgical assistance technologies and those of its partners;

Launch the SMTP aspiration range, marking the brand's entry into surgical revision and tumor surgery markets;

Position IMPLANET as a partner to surgeons and healthcare institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, cobotics and robotics tailored to its implants.

Complete the registration of existing products under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the FDA 510(k) process.

____________________ 2 Unaudited figures

Next Financial Release

H1 2026 revenue, July 7, 2026, after market close.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated consolidated revenue of €12.5 million in 2025. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

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Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com



NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33( 0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu