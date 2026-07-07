Q2 2026 revenue up +27% to €4.1 million

8th consecutive quarter of sustained growth

Balanced growth across both Spine Implants and Medical Equipment businesses in the first half of 2026, with sales of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system doubling

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announces its revenue for the first half of 2026.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With a second quarter marked by sustained growth, the first half of 2026 confirms IMPLANET's strong business momentum, with revenue up 23%, driven by all of our geographic regions and by the commercial success of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system, whose sales have doubled over the period. The particularly strong performance in the United States, which became our largest region in the second quarter of 2026, validates the relevance of our commercial investments and our international expansion strategy. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our product offering, notably through technologies developed in partnership with Sanyou Medical and the planned launch of new product lines, to further pursue our growth trajectory."

First-Half 2026 Revenue up +23%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS1 2026 2025 Change % Total revenue Q1 3,031 2,578 +18% Total revenue Q2 4,104 3,231 +27% First-half total Spine Implants 4,806 3,993 +20% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 2,311 1,822 +27% Services (MADISON) 17 (6) Total first-half revenue 7,134 5,809 +23%

The Company generated first-half 2026 revenue of €7.13 million, compared with €5.81 million in the same period of 2025. This 23% increase (representing €1.33 million of additional revenue) over the first six months of 2026 confirms the sustained growth achieved in previous periods, marking the Company's eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

The Spine Implants business generated €4.81 million in revenue during the first half of 2026, compared with €3.99 million in the first half of 2025. This performance was primarily driven by the strong commercial success of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system, with associated sales doubling year-on-year.

The Company continued to expand its medical equipment distribution business with the SMTP ultrasonic scalpel. Revenue from this activity reached €2.31 million in the first half of 2026, representing +27% growth compared with €1.82 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue by Region in thousands IFRS 2 2026 2025 Change % France 2,618 2,319 +13% United States 2,443 1,582 +54% Rest of the World 2,074 1,907 +9% Total first-half revenue 7,134 5,809 +23%

All geographic regions recorded growth during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year, primarily driven by the strong performance of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system. Revenue in France increased by +13%, reaching €2.62 million for the first half of the year. In the United States, revenue also increased significantly, rising +54% to €2.44 million. Revenue in the Rest of the World reached €2.07 million during the first half of 2026, representing growth of +9% compared with the first half of 2025.

Second-Quarter 2026 Revenue up +27%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS 2 2026 2025 Change % Spine Implants 2,785 1,881 +48% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 1,319 1,354 -3% Services (MADISON) (5) Total Q2 revenue 4,104 3,231 +27%

The Spine Implants business generated €2.79 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2026, up +48% (or €0.90 million) compared with €1.88 million in the second quarter of 2025. This performance was primarily driven by the strong commercial success of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system.

Revenue from the medical equipment distribution business remained stable in the second quarter of 2026, amounting to €1.32 million, compared with €1.35 million in the same period of 2025.

Revenue by Region in thousands IFRS 2 2026 2025 Change % France 1,363 1,159 +18% United States 1,549 1,247 +24% Rest of the World 1,192 824 +45% Total Q2 revenue 4,104 3,231 +27%

All geographic regions recorded growth in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year, primarily driven by the strong commercial performance of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system. Revenue in France increased by +18%, reaching €1.36 million in the second quarter of 2026. In the United States, revenue also increased by +24%, reaching €1.55 million, making it the Group's largest geographic market for the quarter. Revenue in the Rest of the World reached €1.19 million during the quarter, representing growth of +45% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a cash position of €1.01 million.

Based on projected cash consumption under its current business assumptions, anticipated commercial developments for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, and the payment facilities granted by the Sanyou Medical Group, the Company believes it is able to cover its operating funding requirements for the next twelve months.

Strategy and Outlook for 2026

Strengthening the Company's presence in the United States:

Reinforce commercial resources available to the existing team through the recruitment of an experienced sales force;

Implement the necessary tools to accelerate the rollout of JAZZ and products co-developed with Sanyou Medical;

Strengthen the Company's direct approach by expanding its scientific team of key opinion leaders.

Deploying all product ranges across strategic geographies:

Ensure the commercial rollout of JSS and other Sanyou Medical product lines in France, the United States and internationally;

Expand the distribution of the JAZZ platform in China (the world's largest spine market by volume) with Sanyou Medical.

Enhancing market momentum and product offering:

Position Implanet as the exclusive distributor in Europe and the United States of Sanyou Medical Group's surgical assistance technologies and those of its partners;

Launch the SMTP Quntas range (ultrasonic scalpels with aspiration), marking the brand's entry into surgical revision and tumor surgery markets;

Position IMPLANET as a partner to surgeons and healthcare institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, cobotics and robotics tailored to its implants.

Complete the registration of existing products under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the FDA 510(k) process.

Next Financial Release

First-Half 2026 Results, September 15, 2026, after market close.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated consolidated revenue of €12.5 million in 2025. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

1 Unaudited figures

2 Unaudited figures

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Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

NewCap

Investor/Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33( 0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu