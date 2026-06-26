PPI Public Property Invest AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ)

PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting today on 26 June 2026. Among others, the following resolutions were passed.

Resolution on dividend and record dates

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that a dividend of SEK 1.00 per share for the financial year 2025 shall be paid to the shareholders, to be disbursed on four occasions, each of SEK 0.25 per share. The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved that the record dates for dividend shall be 30 June 2026, 30 September 2026, 30 December 2026 and 31 March 2027. Payment of dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 3 July 2026, 5 October 2026, 7 January 2027 and 5 April 2027.

Board of Directors and auditors etc.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven members without deputy members. Martin Mæland, Charlotte Håkonsen, Silje Cathrine Hauland, Siv Jensen, Jens-Fredrik Jalland and Sven-Olof Johansson were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and Lennart Sten was elected as new member of the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to appoint Lennart Sten as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that board and committee fees shall be SEK 1,000,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, SEK 500,000 each to the other members of the Board of Directors, SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Investment Committee and SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the Investment Committee. The fees shall be paid pro rata for the time from and including the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm until the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Adoption of a long-term incentive program for the company's executive management and key individuals

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program based on performance-based share rights for both current and future executive management and other key individuals within the PPI Public Property Invest AB group. To ensure delivery of shares under the incentive program, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to issue not more than 633,220 warrants and to transfer own shares repurchased by the Company to participants in the program.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12.15 CEST on 26 June 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Tone K. Omsted, EVP IR and Corporate Finance

tone.omsted@publicproperty.no



About Us

PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ) is a Nordic real estate company focused on owning, operating and developing social infrastructure properties with public-sector tenants. The company's portfolio comprises community service properties across the Nordic region, including elderly and healthcare facilities, schools and other social infrastructure assets. PPI is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Euronext Oslo Børs. For more information, please visit: www.publicproperty.se