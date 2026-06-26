Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:08
1,655 Euro
-12,66 % -0,240
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6201,88018:53
Actusnews Wire
26.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTIONS WITH OLYMPE BIDCO AND THE DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE OL GROUP


Lyon, 26 June 2026, 6:00 pm

Eagle Football Group S.A. ("EFG" or the "Company") confirms the closing of the transactions with Michele Kang's acquisition vehicle Olympe Bidco SAS ("Olympe Bidco") and of the debt restructuring of EFG and Olympique Lyonnais SASU ("OL SASU" and together with EFG, the "OL Group") announced on 23 June 2026[1] (together, the "Transaction").

Following the satisfaction of the condition precedent relating to the OL team being maintained in Ligue 1 for the 2026/2027 season by the Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion (DNCG) and the completion of certain closing steps, Olympe Bidco acquired today from Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited (in administration) ("Eagle Bidco") all of the EFG shares held by Eagle Bidco (representing approximately 87.78% of the share capital), for an aggregate price of USD 30,000,000 (approximately USD 0.1943 per share), in the context of the English administration proceedings.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, Olympe Bidco will file a mandatory tender offer for the remaining EFG shares with the French Autorité des marchés financiers at the price of the block acquisition (the "Tender Offer"). Eight Advisory, appointed by the board of directors of the Company on 23 June 20261, will act as independent expert in the context of the Tender Offer.

Concurrently, a first shareholder loan instalment of EUR 31,000,000 has been made available by Olympe Bidco to the OL Group (with a commitment for up to EUR 71,000,000 over the next two football seasons). The debt reprofiling with OL SASU's senior secured lenders has become effective, and OL Group's liabilities towards affiliates of "Eagle Football" have been released.

As announced on 23 June 20261, Michele Kang remains Chair and Chief Executive Officer of EFG and President of OL SASU. Michael Gerlinger remains general manager of OL SASU.

The OL Group exited the group comprising all affiliates of Eagle Bidco. The Company will be renamed "Olympique Lyonnais Groupe S.A." as part of the next shareholders' meeting.

Michele Kang said: "I am tremendously happy that this transaction has gone through. Thanks to an unprecedented effort, we were able to close the deal in record time and enable OL to write a new chapter of its history. This is a huge relief for everyone who loves the club. We can now focus on soccer and work toward our athletic goals to shine once again in Europe."



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] See press release published by the Company on 23 June 2026.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZptkphqYW2WmHFqZphobGlpbJeVk2jGZ5ebmpRsasuba25nmWqUapuVZnJpnmZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98914-efg-260626-closing-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.