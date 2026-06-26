EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTIONS WITH OLYMPE BIDCO AND THE DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE OL GROUP



Lyon, 26 June 2026, 6:00 pm

Eagle Football Group S.A. ("EFG" or the "Company") confirms the closing of the transactions with Michele Kang's acquisition vehicle Olympe Bidco SAS ("Olympe Bidco") and of the debt restructuring of EFG and Olympique Lyonnais SASU ("OL SASU" and together with EFG, the "OL Group") announced on 23 June 2026[1] (together, the "Transaction").

Following the satisfaction of the condition precedent relating to the OL team being maintained in Ligue 1 for the 2026/2027 season by the Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion (DNCG) and the completion of certain closing steps, Olympe Bidco acquired today from Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited (in administration) ("Eagle Bidco") all of the EFG shares held by Eagle Bidco (representing approximately 87.78% of the share capital), for an aggregate price of USD 30,000,000 (approximately USD 0.1943 per share), in the context of the English administration proceedings.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, Olympe Bidco will file a mandatory tender offer for the remaining EFG shares with the French Autorité des marchés financiers at the price of the block acquisition (the "Tender Offer"). Eight Advisory, appointed by the board of directors of the Company on 23 June 20261, will act as independent expert in the context of the Tender Offer.

Concurrently, a first shareholder loan instalment of EUR 31,000,000 has been made available by Olympe Bidco to the OL Group (with a commitment for up to EUR 71,000,000 over the next two football seasons). The debt reprofiling with OL SASU's senior secured lenders has become effective, and OL Group's liabilities towards affiliates of "Eagle Football" have been released.

As announced on 23 June 20261, Michele Kang remains Chair and Chief Executive Officer of EFG and President of OL SASU. Michael Gerlinger remains general manager of OL SASU.

The OL Group exited the group comprising all affiliates of Eagle Bidco. The Company will be renamed "Olympique Lyonnais Groupe S.A." as part of the next shareholders' meeting.

Michele Kang said: "I am tremendously happy that this transaction has gone through. Thanks to an unprecedented effort, we were able to close the deal in record time and enable OL to write a new chapter of its history. This is a huge relief for everyone who loves the club. We can now focus on soccer and work toward our athletic goals to shine once again in Europe."





EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com



Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] See press release published by the Company on 23 June 2026.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98914-efg-260626-closing-en.pdf