KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo completes transfer of property portfolio to Episurf on 2 July 2026

KlaraBo announces that the conditions for the previously announced divestment of properties to Episurf Medical AB (publ) ("Episurf") have been fulfilled and that legal completion will take place on 2 July 2026, with the exception of one of the properties. In connection with the legal completion on 2 July, KlaraBo will, among other consideration, receive Episurf Class B shares representing SEK 130 million of value through a directed set-off share issue at a subscription price of SEK 0.045 per Class B share (compared with the closing price of Episurf's Class B share on Nasdaq Stockholm yesterday of SEK 0.0874).

As announced in the press release published on 26 January 2026, KlaraBo and Episurf entered into an agreement regarding the divestment of a property portfolio with an agreed underlying property value of SEK 897 million, located in Bollnäs, Trelleborg and Västervik. Completion of the transaction was subject to Episurf obtaining external financing, Episurf's general meeting resolving to amend the company's articles of association to include investments in property-owning companies within its objects of association, and the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) deciding to take no action in respect of the transaction (or otherwise approving the transaction). These conditions have now been fulfilled, and the economic transfer of the entire property portfolio will take place on 30 June 2026.

Legal completion of the property portfolio will take place on 2 July 2026, with the exception of one property, representing an agreed property value of approximately SEK 233 million, for which legal completion will take place no later than 18 months after the aforementioned legal completion date. As a result of the deferred legal completion, the parties will enter into a separate property management agreement under which Episurf will assume responsibility for the technical management and leasing of the property until legal completion. KlaraBo will retain responsibility for the financial management of the property.

About KlaraBo

We create value by acquiring, developing, refining, and managing residential properties with a long-term focus. Since our founding in 2017, we have expanded across Sweden and continue to grow in areas where people want to live and work. By maintaining and upgrading existing buildings, constructing new ones when conditions are right, and managing our properties in-house, we create value for our tenants, our investors, and the communities in which we operate. KlaraBo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is traded under the ticker KLARA B.

For more information:

Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO KlaraBo

andreas.morfiadakis@klarabo.se

+46 76 133 16 61

This information is information that KlaraBo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-26 16:15 CEST.