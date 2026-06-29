KARIYA, JAPAN, June 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation has formulated a new DENSO Group environmental policy, "Eco Vision 2035," to address environmental challenges. Under this vision, as environmental issues such as climate change, water shortages and resources become increasingly severe and complex year by year, DENSO aims to thoroughly reduce the environmental impact of its own business activities. At the same time, leveraging its strengths in technology and manufacturing, DENSO seeks to provide society with "positive environmental value*1" that contributes to achieving neutrality across society.DENSO aims to contribute to the creation of an advanced mobility society while achieving both environmental sustainability and business growth. To this end, the company will continue to promote environmental management, striving not only to reduce environmental impact across all aspects of its operations-including products and manufacturing-but also to create economic value through environmental initiatives. As a long-term guideline, DENSO formulates an "Eco Vision" every ten years. Under "Eco Vision 2025", established in fiscal 2016, DENSO worked to halve its energy consumption and promoted initiatives such as achieving zero emissions of waste, reducing water usage, and realizing environmentally friendly production sites.*2Building on these achievements and taking into account changes in the social and business environment, DENSO has now established "Eco Vision 2035" as a new guideline for the next decade.Under Eco Vision 2035, DENSO will focus on three key areas:- Climate Change (Carbon Neutral)- Resource Circulation (Circular Economy)- Nature Positive (Harmony with Nature)Across these areas, DENSO will drive three transformations:- Expanding neutrality- Fostering positive impact- Developing people and partnerships that create environmental valueExpanding NeutralityIn addition to advancing carbon neutrality, DENSO will newly aim to expand its efforts to achieve neutrality (zero impact) in the nature-positive domain. Specifically, DENSO will work to reduce and neutralize environmental impact throughout the supply chain and address water risks in regions facing water shortages by collaborating with local communities and stakeholders.Fostering Positive ImpactDENSO will continue to strengthen biodiversity initiatives while contributing to reducing environmental impact across society in the fields of carbon neutrality and circular economy. Specifically, DENSO is developing CO2 capture technologies*3 to promote carbon recycling by actively capturing and reusing emitted CO2. In addition, DENSO is advancing the development of hydrogen utilization technologies*4-hydrogen being a clean energy source that does not emit CO2-to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality across society. Furthermore, in the circular economy field, DENSO is advancing the development of advanced automated precision dismantling technologies*5 and promoting the establishment of systems for resource circulation from end-of-life vehicles to new vehicles.Developing People and Partnerships that Create Environmental ValueTo advance these initiatives, a key priority is developing people and partnerships that create environmental value. As part of efforts to encourage each employee to deepen their interest and engagement in environmental issues and take action, DENSO will introduce systems that link individual goals with its materiality (priority issues), which have long included environmental aspects. Through these initiatives, the company will promote organization-wide transformation in awareness and behavior.Under "Eco Vision 2035", DENSO will accelerate the creation of environmental value and continue contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.To find out more about DENSO ECO VISION 2035, visithttps://www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/sustainability/environment/*1 "Environmental value" refers to the effect of reducing the impact on the global environment.*2 The final results report for DENSO Eco Vision 2025 is scheduled to be announced in October 2026.[Reference Information]*3 DENSO's initiatives for CO capture:https://www.denso.com/global/en/driven-base/project/carbon_recycle/*4 DENSO's initiatives for hydrogen utilization:https://www.denso.com/global/en/driven-base/features/hydrogen/*5 Initiative for the Automated Precision Dismantling System:https://www.denso.com/global/en/driven-base/project/circular-economy/Source: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.