On April 10, 2026, the shares in Biosergen AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to pause the development of BSG005 and that the board of directors was exploring the possibility of a sale of the BSG005 asset, a reverse takeover or a merger. The press release further stated that, if none of these options could be carried out on sufficiently attractive terms, a voluntary liquidation of the Company would be considered.

On June 26, 2026, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company and Flerie AB ("Flerie") have adopted a merger plan, according to which the Company will be absorbed by Flerie. The merger is, inter alia, conditional upon approval by general meetings in each of the merging companies.

According to item 6.3.1 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to merge through absorption and have its financial instruments removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Biosergen AB Short name: BIOSGN ISIN code: SE0026821852

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.