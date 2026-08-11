Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BIOSGN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029876XXX Order book ID: 533895 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BIOSGN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029876XXX Order book ID: 533896 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from August 12, 2026, the subscription rights in Biosergen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 21, 2026.With effect from August 12, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Biosergen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB