With effect from August 12, 2026, the subscription rights in Biosergen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 21, 2026.
With effect from August 12, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Biosergen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|BIOSGN TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029876XXX
|Order book ID:
|533895
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from August 12, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Biosergen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|BIOSGN BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029876XXX
|Order book ID:
|533896
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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