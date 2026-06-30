Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,600,713, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option. Under the Offering, the Company sold 5,898,350 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.78 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of C$1.00 at any time on or before June 30, 2028, provided, however, that the Warrants will not be exercisable for a period of 60 days following the closing date of the Offering.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acted as sole agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering. As consideration for its services, the Agent received (i) a cash commission of C$322,049.91, representing 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) an aggregate of 412,884 compensation warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 7% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, with each such Broker Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at the Offering Price at any time on or before June 30, 2028. The Company also paid to the Agent a corporate finance fee of C$100,000 by issuance of an aggregate of 128,205 Shares at the Offering Price.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for quantum hardware development, including human resources, lab facilities, software and equipment, conduct research and product development and for the general working capital needs of the Company.

The Units were sold by way of private placement pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum