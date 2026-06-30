Biosergen AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Biosergen AB

Biosergen AB reg. no. 559304-1295 ("Biosergen" or the "Company") held its annual general meeting today, 30 June 2026, at BAHR Advokatbyrå, Birger Jarlsgatan 16, 114 34 Stockholm, where the below resolutions were adopted. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals presented, which are described in detail in the notice convening the annual general meeting, available on the Company's website, www.biosergen.net.

Resolution on adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet, and appropriation of profits

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet as presented in the annual report. The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the available funds shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditors

It was resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the managing director from liability for the preceding financial year.

It was resolved that the number of Board members elected by the annual general meeting shall be three. It was resolved that a registered accounting firm shall be appointed as auditor.

For the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, Anna Ljung, Marianne Kock and Mattias Klintemar were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. For the same period, Mattias Klintemar was appointed Chairman of the Board.

It was further resolved that for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) be re-elected as auditor. It was noted that the authorized auditor Sebastian Ionescu will serve as the auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditor

It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that remuneration to Board member Marianne Kock for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting shall amount to SEK 300,000. It was further resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to Board members Anna Ljung and Mattias Klintemar.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the Company's auditor shall receive remuneration in accordance with approved invoice.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares etc.

It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions regarding contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions, resolve on the issuance of shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The authorisation is limited to a total amount corresponding to 20 per cent of the Company's outstanding share capital as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Establishment of a Nomination Committee

It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, to establish a Nomination Committee in accordance with the principles set out in the Nomination Committee's proposal.

For further information, please contact:

Tine Kold Olesen, CEO

E-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

Phone: +45 3135 5707

Mark Beveridge, CFO

E-mail: mark.beveridge@biosergen.net

Phone: +46 76 805 8288

The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Biosergen

Biosergen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the therapeutic area of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen aims to develop the drug candidate BSG005, including new formulations, into a new first-line treatment for resistant and/or difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections. The company strives to set a new standard for combating these infections where current treatments fall short, thereby saving thousands of lives each year among cancer patients with compromised immune systems, transplant recipients and AIDS patients.