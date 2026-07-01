Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Interroll Holding AG announces the acquisition of Interroll AS



01.07.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, / Drammen, Norway - July 1st, 2026 - Interroll Holding AG today announced that it has acquired Interroll AS, its long-time distributor in the Nordic Region.

Interroll AS, based in Norway, has acted as the exclusive distributor for Interroll in the Norwegian market since 2000, following the consolidation of sales activities in the Nordic region under Interroll Nordic.

The entity was established under the ownership of Erik Johannessen, who has managed and developed the business since its inception. Over the years, the company has built a strong after-sales service structure to effectively serve its customer base. In addition to distributing Interroll products, Interroll AS also supplies other rollers and drum motors for the bulk handling market.

"With this acquisition, we strengthen our direct presence in the Nordic region and further enhance proximity to our customers in Norway," said Markus Asch, CEO of Interroll. "The integration of Interroll AS allows us to align our go-to-market approach more closely with our global strategy and ensures continuity for customers."

"The integration into Interroll ensures continuity for customers and establishes the basis for integrating the business into Interroll's organization naturally," said Erik Johannessen, Managing Director Interroll AS.

After the acquisition Interroll AS will continue to be a local sales entity; whilst Erik Johannessen will remain in the Company during the transition, a new managing director will be appointed in the upcoming weeks.

The transaction represents Interroll's third acquisition within a nine-months period, following the acquisitions of Sortteq in September 2025 and Royal Apollo Group last May, and reflects the company's continued execution of its growth and portfolio development strategy.

Signing and closing of the transaction took place simultaneously on June 30th, 2026. The purchase price remains undisclosed.