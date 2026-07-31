Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
• Order intake increased to CHF 295.2 million, representing growth of 3.9% compared with the prior-year period and 8.5% in local currencies, with an organic growth of 0.9%.
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, July 31, 2026. Business development during the first half of 2026 reflected improving customer demand and increasing project activity across key markets, despite growing geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East. The Group delivered mid- to high-single-digit growth in both reported order intake and net sales, supported by continued growth in EMEA and a broad-based recovery in Asia Pacific. North America, in particular, is not yet growing, with the results of the transition to the new sales organization to become visible in the second half of the year. However, the appreciation of the Swiss franc had a negative impact on reported growth.
Financial performance
Press release as PDF
Investor Contact
Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform
January 28, 2027 Preliminary Financial Figures 2026 (unaudited)
Interroll shares
About Interroll
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2373606
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2373606 31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST