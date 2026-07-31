Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Executing the strategy and strengthening the market position



31-Jul-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





• Order intake increased to CHF 295.2 million, representing growth of 3.9% compared with the prior-year period and 8.5% in local currencies, with an organic growth of 0.9%.

• Sales rose to CHF 269.9 million, up 9.0% year-on-year, 14.1% in local currencies and 5.4% organically, reflecting solid demand and the consistent execution of our growth strategy.

• EBIT decreased slightly to CHF 27.0 million from CHF 27.6 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was affected by increased innovation investments, acquisition-related costs and amortization expenses resulting from purchase price allocation (PPA).

The EBIT margin was 10.0%, compared with 11.1% in the first half of 2025.

• Market share gains in Asia and growth in China supported by localized R&D capabilities and stronger customer proximity.

• Royal Apollo acquisition expands the platform offering, strengthens the FMCG vertical and enhances global Lifetime Service capabilities.

• Business momentum continued to improve, supported by consistent strategy execution and long-term structural growth drivers. Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, July 31, 2026. Business development during the first half of 2026 reflected improving customer demand and increasing project activity across key markets, despite growing geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East. The Group delivered mid- to high-single-digit growth in both reported order intake and net sales, supported by continued growth in EMEA and a broad-based recovery in Asia Pacific. North America, in particular, is not yet growing, with the results of the transition to the new sales organization to become visible in the second half of the year. However, the appreciation of the Swiss franc had a negative impact on reported growth. Financial performance



Interroll delivered continued growth in the first half of 2026, including Apollo acquisition (effective May 1, 2026), despite a volatile market environment. Order intake increased to CHF 295.2 million, representing growth of 3.9% compared with the prior-year period and 8.5% in local currencies, with an organic growth of 0.9%. Sales rose to CHF 269.9 million, up 9.0% year-on-year, 14.1% in local currencies and 5.4% organically, reflecting solid demand and the consistent execution of our growth strategy. EBITDA reached CHF 39.9 million, compared with CHF 38.6 million in the first half of 2025. The EBITDA margin stood at 14.8% (H12025: 15.6%). As planned and communicated to the market, profitability was impacted by increased targeted investments in research and development, innovation, and the strengthening of our regional and key account sales organizations. These investments are designed to support sustainable growth and further enhance our market position. EBIT decreased slightly to CHF 27.0 million from CHF 27.6 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was additionally affected by acquisition-related costs and amortization expenses resulting from purchase price allocation (PPA). The EBIT margin was 10.0%, compared with 11.1% in the first half of 2025.Net profit amounted to CHF 19.8 million, compared with CHF 21.2 million in the previous year, reflecting higher tax expenses, partly offset by an improved financial result. The resulting net profit margin was 7.3% (H1 2025: 8.6%). Capital expenditure totaled CHF 10.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 7.2 million). The period delivered strong operating cash flow of CHF 39.4 million, representing an increase of 80.7% compared with the same period last year. Free cash flow amounted to CHF -19.4 million, primarily reflecting cash outflows related to acquisitions, compared with CHF 17.1 million in the prior-year period.



Development in the end markets



The EMEA region continued to grow, supported by improving customer demand and increasing project activity across key markets. Since March, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have delayed the execution of selected airport projects in the region. The resulting delay in project execution led to later product call-offs, temporarily slowing order-to-revenue conversion without affecting the underlying demand environment. At the same time, heightened geopolitical uncertainty caused some European end customers to postpone investment decisions on mainly larger projects, moderating project activity during the second quarter. Growth in Europe was further supported by the integration of Royal Apollo Group.

The Asia Pacific region returned to substantial growth, providing an initial confirmation of Interroll's investments over the past year to strengthen regional customer proximity and establish a dedicated Innovation Hub in China. These initiatives also contributed to regaining market share. The improving business momentum indicates that Interroll's strategic decisions and execution are already beginning to translate into operational progress. Reported growth was negatively impacted by the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

Underlying project activity across the Americas remained healthy throughout the first half. Interroll successfully implemented new sales organizations in selected markets. The new organization is expected to strengthen commercial momentum during the second half of 2026. Currency headwinds from the stronger Swiss franc negatively affected reported sales and order intake in the region.



Highlights



Interroll successfully integrated Sortteq into its global sortation portfolio, closing an important performance gap between 3,500 and 8,000 items per hour. The Modular ChainBelt Sorter (MC-S) extends the Group's modular platform by enabling the efficient handling of items ranging from small packages to bulky parcels, cartons and polybags. Strong customer interest was reflected in the successful deployment of the first systems at a strategic customer in the Netherlands and continued order intake across major Key Accounts. At LogiMAT (Germany) and MODEX 2026 (USA), Interroll presented the next step in its Global Platforms strategy, showcasing an integrated platform portfolio of conveyor and sortation. The introduction of MCP PLAY with the Modular ChainBelt Sorter (MC-S) demonstrated how Interroll continues to simplify system integration, increase operational flexibility and support customers with scalable, high-performance material flow solutions.



Executing the Strategy



During the first half of 2026, Interroll continued to execute its strategy of strengthening customer proximity, advancing its Global Platforms strategy, driving system innovation and laying the foundations for sustainable long-term growth. Investments in regional customer presence, customer-facing application expertise and research and development, together with the continued development of integrated hardware, software and service solutions, further enhanced the Group's ability to create customer value through faster innovation and solutions tailored to regional market requirements. As material flow systems become increasingly complex, customers are placing greater emphasis on solutions that simplify planning, integration and operation over the entire system lifecycle. Interroll's Global Platforms strategy is designed to address these evolving requirements by combining standardized products, modular platforms, controls, software and services into scalable solutions that reduce complexity while increasing flexibility. This strategic positioning was further strengthened by the acquisition of the Royal Apollo Group on May 1, 2026. Through this bolt-on

acquisition, Interroll expands its platform offering, strengthens its presence in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) vertical, and further enhances its global Lifetime Service capabilities. As a result, Interroll further broadens its value proposition across the entire material flow lifecycle.



Strategic strengthening of the Platform and Lifecycle Service Business



The acquisition of Royal Apollo Group adds spiral conveyor technology to Interroll's portfolio, closing an important gap in its vertical conveying offering. It also expands the Group's presence in the packaging and food industries and creates additional opportunities across existing key accounts. Leveraging Interroll's and Apollo's global sales network, the combined offering will be made available to customers and system integrators worldwide, expanding the addressable market and creating additional cross-selling opportunities. Royal Apollo Group's above-average service share further strengthens Interroll's Global Lifetime Service business and supports the Group's ambition to increase the contribution of recurring service revenues over time. At the same time, the acquisition creates additional potential through procurement synergies, operational excellence and the gradual integration of Royal Apollo into Interroll's Global Platforms strategy.



Strengthening Financial Leadership



Stephan Schärer joined Interroll as new CFO on June 1, 2026. He brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in global industrial companies, including senior finance roles at ABB and Sulzer, where he most recently served as Division CFO Flow. His experience will support Interroll in further strengthening financial performance management and translating future growth into sustainable margin development, strong cash generation and improved returns on capital.



Outlook



Business momentum continued to improve during the first half of 2026, providing a solid basis for the remainder of the year. Initial encouraging customer feedback confirms that Interroll's investments to strengthen its presence with regional customers and establish a dedicated research and development hub in China are beginning to deliver results. The transition to the new sales organization in the Americas is progressing as planned, while the integration of Royal Apollo Group further strengthens the Group's product offering and expands its Global Lifetime Service capabilities. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, and geopolitical tensions continue to create uncertainty and could affect business performance. Nevertheless, the long-term trend towards automation, driven by productivity requirements, labour shortages and the growing need for efficient material handling solutions, continues to drive demand for Interroll's solutions. Interroll remains committed to its strategy of delivering customer value through quality, speed and simplicity. Its values continue to guide the Company's culture and support the successful execution of its Global Platforms strategy.



Key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first half of 2026 (in CHF million)



Financial KPIs H1/2026 H1/2025 H1/2024 H1/2023 H1/2022 H1/2021 Incoming orders 295.2 284.1 286.5 301.9 304.4 421.6 Sales 269.9 247.7 247.4 256.2 310.9 272.0 EBITDA 39.9 38.6 41.0 39.9 52.4 56.3 EBITDA margin 14.8% 15.6% 16.6% 15.6% 16.9% 20.7% EBIT 27.0 27.6 29.9 28.7 40.8 45.0 EBIT margin 10.0% 11.1% 12.1% 11.2% 13.1% 16.5% Operating cash flow 39.4 21.8 16.2 75.2 1.2 25.3 Free cash flow -19.4 17.1 11.1 60.0 -7.2 -5.0 Balance 30.6.26 30.06.25 30.06.24 30.06.23 30.06.22 30.06.21 Total assets 668.2 578.0 589.5 550.9 591.2 541.3 Equity 501.1 457.7 435.8 390.4 354.5 312.6 Equity ratio 75.0 79.2% 73.9% 70.9% 60.0% 57.8% Return on equity 8.0% 9.1% 11.2% 11.2% 18.9% 24.4% Other key figures 30.06.26 30.06.25 30.06.24 30.06.23 30.06.22 30.06.21 RoNA (return on net assets) 10.3% 14.9% 14.1% 15.1% 17.8% 23.0%

Press release as PDF Investor Contact

Stephan Schärer

CFO

Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 20

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform

For the reporting year, online versions of Interroll's financial reports are also available at

https://investors.interroll.com/download-center .



Financial calendar January 28, 2027 Preliminary Financial Figures 2026 (unaudited)

March 11, 2027 Publication of Annual Report 2026 and Annual Media Conference

May 12, 2027 Publication of Sustainability Report 2026

June 12, 2027 Annual General Meeting

July 30, 2027 Publication of Half-Year Report 2027 and Audio Webcast Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed

on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters, as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart, and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 36 operating companies with sales of CHF 514.2 million and around 2,400 employees (average number of employees (FTE) in 2025).

End of Inside Information