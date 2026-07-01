EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Executes Strategic Commercial Alliance With Telecom Provider to Expand Digital Healthcare Accessibility Across Venezuela



01.07.2026 / 14:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that its Venezuelan operating affiliate, LataMed AI VE, has entered into a strategic commercial alliance with CANTV, a Venezuelan based and state-run telecommunications provider, to support the continued expansion of digital healthcare services throughout the country. Under the agreement, the parties intend to work toward making the LataMed AI mobile application and selected digital healthcare services available through CANTV's products and digital service offerings as part of a broader collaboration to improve access to technology-enabled healthcare solutions for Venezuelan citizens. Management believes the alliance represents another important milestone in the continued development of the Company's integrated healthcare ecosystem by combining digital healthcare technologies with one of Venezuela's largest communications networks. The relationship is intended to improve accessibility to healthcare-related services through web-based platforms, mobile technologies, appointment coordination tools, and other digital healthcare initiatives currently under development. The Company believes that expanding digital distribution channels through established national infrastructure providers may support broader awareness of the LataMed AI platform while increasing accessibility to healthcare technologies for patients, healthcare providers, and other participants throughout Venezuela. Management further believes that the agreement complements the Company's broader strategy of integrating telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, pharmacy initiatives, insurance accessibility, digital payment solutions, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare services into a unified healthcare ecosystem designed for emerging markets. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "This alliance represents another meaningful step in the continued development of our healthcare ecosystem. We believe improving access to healthcare begins with improving access to technology. Working alongside an established telecommunications provider provides an opportunity to expand the reach of our digital healthcare platform while supporting our long-term objective of making healthcare services more accessible, connected, and efficient for communities throughout Venezuela." Management noted that CANTV operates one of the country's largest telecommunications networks. The Company believes this relationship provides an important opportunity to increase awareness of the LataMed AI platform while supporting the continued rollout of its healthcare technologies through established digital infrastructure. The Company expects implementation activities to occur in phases and intends to provide additional updates regarding deployment milestones and other material developments as implementation progresses. The Company also continues to extend its sincere thoughts to the individuals, families, and communities affected by the recent earthquake in Venezuela. As a company based in Venezuela, LataMed AI remains mindful of the challenges many communities continue to face and expresses its gratitude to the emergency responders, healthcare professionals, volunteers, and community organizations working tirelessly to assist those in need. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, telecommunications distribution initiatives, digital healthcare accessibility initiatives, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; the Company's ability to successfully implement strategic commercial relationships, telecommunications distribution initiatives, and related healthcare technology programs; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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