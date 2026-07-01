NYAB AB: NYAB enters into Early Works Agreement with SSAB for a steel coil logistics facility in Luleå

NYAB AB ("NYAB") has today entered into an Early Works Agreement (EWA) with SSAB EMEA AB ("SSAB") regarding preparatory works related to the development of a logistics facility for the handling and storage of steel coils in connection with SSAB's planned mini mill in Luleå.

The agreement covers early project phases including design, engineering, project management as well as preparatory works related to the logistics facility and associated infrastructure.

In parallel with the execution, negotiations are ongoing regarding additional commitments related to the project concerning subsequent phases of the project's development and execution. Any commitments relating to later stages are subject to separate agreements between the parties.

The facility forms part of the industrial infrastructure required in connection with SSAB's ongoing transformation of steel production in Luleå and is included in the related logistics solution.

Contact:

Johan Larsson, CEO NYAB

johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com

+46 (0)70 182 50 70

This information is information that NYAB AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, at?11.30?CEST on?01,07 2026.