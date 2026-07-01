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WKN: A4AQH5 | ISIN: SE0026821282 | Ticker-Symbol: VRTN
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 11:13
1,000 Euro
+0,58 % +0,006
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VIRTUNE STABLECOIN INDEX ETP Chart 1 Jahr
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VIRTUNE STABLECOIN INDEX ETP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0041,02517:55
1,0051,02617:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
15 Leser
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Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune adds four new crypto assets to the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP: Ethena (ENA), Canton (CC), TRON (TRX), and BNB (BNB)

Stockholm, July 1st, 2026 - Virtune today announces the completion of the rebalancing for the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (SE0026821XXX), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra.

In addition to the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP
Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP
Virtune XRP ETP
Virtune Staked Solana ETP
Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP
Virtune Litecoin ETP
Virtune Avalanche ETP
Virtune Chainlink ETP
Virtune Arbitrum ETP
Virtune Staked Polygon ETP
Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
Virtune Stellar ETP
Virtune Staked NEAR ETP
Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP
Virtune Sui ETP
Virtune Bittensor ETP
Virtune BNB ETP
Virtune Hyperliquid ETP

Index allocation as of June 30th (before rebalancing):

Ethereum: 39.30%

XRP: 23.15%

Solana: 19.40%

Stellar: 7.97%

Chainlink: 6.69%

Aave: 3.50%

Index allocation as of June 30th (after rebalancing):

Ethereum: 27.02%

BNB: 16.68%

XRP: 15.78%

Solana: 12.27%

TRON: 10.43%

Stellar: 5.05%

Canton: 4.54%

Chainlink: 4.50%

Aave: 2.01%

Ethena: 1.72%

In connection with this month's rebalancing, four new crypto assets are being added to the index: Ethena (ENA), Canton (CC), TRON (TRX), and BNB (BNB).

The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts weighting based on the square root of each crypto asset's market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.

The performance of Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP in June was -17.87%.

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP is a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) designed to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the expanding stablecoin ecosystem. The product tracks a diversified index of digital assets that provide the infrastructure and rails making stablecoins possible and that stand to benefit from their growing adoption and use.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact
Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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