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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:05
1,665 Euro
-0,30 % -0,005
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1,6101,87019:13
Actusnews Wire
01.07.2026 18:53 Uhr
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF MADS BIDSTRUP

Wednesday, July 1st, 2026

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Mads Bidstrup from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year contract, running until 30 June 2031.

The transfer fee amounts to €10.5 million, with a maximum of €3 million in bonuses and an additional 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

At 25 years old, Mads Bidstrup was developed in Denmark before continuing his progression in Germany and then England, where he began his professional career with Brentford and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Returning to Denmark in 2022 with FC Nordsjælland, where he notably played alongside Ernest Nuamah, Mads Bidstrup quickly stood out thanks to his work rate, intensity and influence on the pitch before joining Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2023. Renowned for his consistency and his ability to play match after match, he gradually established himself as one of the leading players in his position in Austria.

At Salzburg, where he made 116 appearances over three seasons, Mads Bidstrup reached a new level by experiencing the UEFA Champions League and earning his first call-up to the Danish national team. At OL, he will be reunited with his compatriot Noah Nartey, with whom he has already played on the U-21 national team.

Impressed by his profile and skills, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Mads Bidstrup, who becomes the fifth Danish player in the club's history.

Mads Bidstrup: "It's an incredible feeling and a wonderful opportunity for me to join Olympique Lyonnais. I'm joining a great club with an exceptional stadium and fans. I love defending, taking responsibility, and being a leader for the team. I'm really looking forward to playing for my new team."

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
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www.finance.ol.fr		Eagle Football Group SA
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ISIN code: FR0010428771
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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