Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI hat das Bohrziel gewählt - startet jetzt die nächste große Kupfer-Story aus Nevada?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:03
1,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 13:26 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance Following Strategic Acceleration of Marketing Investments

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 45/2026 (July 02, 2026)

*Contains Inside Information

Trophy Games Group A/S (CPH:TGAMES) today announces an upward revision of its 2026 revenue guidance, reflecting continued strong commercial performance across the Company's portfolio and a strategic decision to accelerate marketing investments in support of further scalable growth.

The Company now expects revenue for 2026 to be in the range of DKK 150-167m, compared to the previous guidance of DKK 130-153m. The guidance for EBITDA and EBIT remains unchanged at DKK 28-36m and DKK 18-24m, respectively.

New Financial Guidance 2026:

Revenue

DKK 150 - 167m

EBITDA

DKK 28 - 36m

EBT

DKK 18 - 24m

Original Financial Guidance 2026

Revenue

DKK 130m - 153m

EBITDA

DKK 28m - 36m

EBT

DKK 18m - 24m

The revised revenue guidance reflects continued, stronger-than-expected commercial performance, particularly within Truck Manager. This is coupled with management's decision to accelerate user acquisition investments, where the Company continues to see attractive returns. Because Trophy Games typically operates with a six-month break-even period for its user acquisition, some of this profit will not be realised until 2027. Consequently, the bottom line remains unchanged while the top line grows.

As outlined in the Annual Report 2025, Trophy Games entered 2026 from a position of operational strength with a strategy centred on scaling its existing portfolio while investing in future growth. The Company continues to see favourable opportunities to accelerate user acquisition and expand its player base through disciplined marketing investments supported by strong player retention and monetisation.

The increased investment level is expected to support higher revenue growth during 2026 while maintaining the Company's previously communicated earnings guidance. Management believes that this approach maximises long-term value by balancing continued profitability with accelerated scalable growth.

Comment from Søren Gleie, CEO: "Our existing portfolio continues to perform ahead of expectations, giving us confidence to accelerate investments in user acquisition where we continue to see attractive returns. We believe this is the right time to strengthen our market position while maintaining our earnings guidance. Our strategy remains unchanged: creating long-term growth through disciplined capital allocation and continued execution".

The revised guidance continues to exclude the financial impact from The Ranchers, Space manager or potential acquisitions. Further details on the Company's performance and outlook will be provided in the Interim Report for H1 2026, scheduled for publication 19 August 2026.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games develops and operates games built around real-world interests. The Company applies a repeatable development approach across its portfolio, supported by a shared technology platform and codebase. Its portfolio includes titles such as Airline Manager, Truck Manager and Farm Manager.

Trophy Games is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was founded in 2006. Visit us at trophy-games.com & managergaming.com!

Attachments
Trophy Games raises 2026 revenue guidance following strategic acceleration of marketing investments

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-raises-2026-revenue-guidance-following-strategic-acc-1185815

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.