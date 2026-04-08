Trophy Games Development: Communique from the Annual General Meeting of Trophy Games

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES):
Company Announcement no. 39/2026 (April 08, 2026 at 16:43:00 CEST)
The annual general meeting 2025 (the "AGM") of Trophy Games Development ("Trophy Games") was held today on 8 April 2026 at the company address, Mikkel Brygger Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.
The agenda was:
Report from the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the past year,
Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption,
Resolution on the allocation of profit or the treatment of loss according to the approved annual report
Election of members to the Board of Directors
Appointment of a state-authorised public accountant
Proposals from the Board of Directors or the shareholders:
a: Authorisation to purchase treasury shares
Any other business
In accordance with the company's articles of association, the board of directors elected John Norden as chairman of the meeting.
The chairman informed that nominal DKK 319,773.6 shares were represented, corresponding to 57.93% of the share capital. In addition, the chairman informed that the attending share capital represented 15,989,938 votes corresponding to 60.27 % of the total number of votes.
With the approval of the attendees, the chairman noted that the general meeting was lawfully
summoned and competent to transact the items on the agenda, as the company, via Nasdaq FirstNorth Growth Market Copenhagen and the company's website, had published the notice on 20 March 2026.
There were no objections to the legality of the notice.
1. Report from the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the past year
The board of directors' report regarding the company's activities in the past year was presented.
The chairman noted that there were no questions or comments to the board of directors' report and that the general meeting considered the board of directors' report on Trophy Games Development A/S' activities in 2025.
2. Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption
The management presented the annual report for the financial year 2025. The annual report shows a result after tax of DKK 12,539,000 and total assets of DKK 84,597,000.
The general meeting unanimously and with all votes approved the report.
3. Resolution on the allocation of profit or the treatment of loss according to the approved annual report
The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders.
4. Election of members to the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposed the re-election of current board members Jan Dal Lehrmann, Rene Eghammer, Pernille Nørkær, and Johan Eile. And the election of new board member Asbjørn Malte Søndergaard.
The company's board of directors is hereby made up of:
Jan Dal Lehrmann
Rene Eghammer
Pernille Nørkær
Johan Eile
Asbjørn Malte Søndergaard.
5. Appointment of a state-authorized public accountant
The board proposed the re-election of PwC as a state-authorised public accountant.
The general meeting approved the proposal.
6. Proposals from the Board of Directors or the shareholders
Authorisation to purchase treasury shares
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to decide to let the company purchase treasury shares in the period from the annual general meeting of 2025 until next year's general meeting at a total nominal value not exceeding 10% of the share capital, at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%.
Reason: The company intends to use share buybacks as a supplement to dividends to adjust the company's capital structure and to honor the current employee warrant program, which can be found in the yearly report 2025, page 43.
The general meeting approved the proposal.
7. Any other business
There were no further comments or questions from the shareholders.
The chairman informed that the formal agenda had been completed and that all of the proposals had been approved.
Chairman of the meeting:
John Norden
Contacts:
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
Visit us at trophy-games.com and managergaming.com !
Attachments
Communique from the annual general meeting of Trophy Games
SOURCE: Trophy Games Development
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/communique-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-trophy-games-1155951