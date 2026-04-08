Trophy Games Development: Communique from the Annual General Meeting of Trophy Games

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES):

Company Announcement no. 39/2026 (April 08, 2026 at 16:43:00 CEST)

The annual general meeting 2025 (the "AGM") of Trophy Games Development ("Trophy Games") was held today on 8 April 2026 at the company address, Mikkel Brygger Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

The agenda was:

Report from the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the past year, Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption, Resolution on the allocation of profit or the treatment of loss according to the approved annual report Election of members to the Board of Directors Appointment of a state-authorised public accountant Proposals from the Board of Directors or the shareholders: a: Authorisation to purchase treasury shares Any other business

In accordance with the company's articles of association, the board of directors elected John Norden as chairman of the meeting.

The chairman informed that nominal DKK 319,773.6 shares were represented, corresponding to 57.93% of the share capital. In addition, the chairman informed that the attending share capital represented 15,989,938 votes corresponding to 60.27 % of the total number of votes.

With the approval of the attendees, the chairman noted that the general meeting was lawfully

summoned and competent to transact the items on the agenda, as the company, via Nasdaq FirstNorth Growth Market Copenhagen and the company's website, had published the notice on 20 March 2026.

There were no objections to the legality of the notice.

1. Report from the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the past year



The board of directors' report regarding the company's activities in the past year was presented.

The chairman noted that there were no questions or comments to the board of directors' report and that the general meeting considered the board of directors' report on Trophy Games Development A/S' activities in 2025.

2. Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption

The management presented the annual report for the financial year 2025. The annual report shows a result after tax of DKK 12,539,000 and total assets of DKK 84,597,000.

The general meeting unanimously and with all votes approved the report.

3. Resolution on the allocation of profit or the treatment of loss according to the approved annual report

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders.

4. Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposed the re-election of current board members Jan Dal Lehrmann, Rene Eghammer, Pernille Nørkær, and Johan Eile. And the election of new board member Asbjørn Malte Søndergaard.

The company's board of directors is hereby made up of:

Jan Dal Lehrmann

Rene Eghammer

Pernille Nørkær

Johan Eile

Asbjørn Malte Søndergaard.

5. Appointment of a state-authorized public accountant

The board proposed the re-election of PwC as a state-authorised public accountant.

The general meeting approved the proposal.



6. Proposals from the Board of Directors or the shareholders

Authorisation to purchase treasury shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to decide to let the company purchase treasury shares in the period from the annual general meeting of 2025 until next year's general meeting at a total nominal value not exceeding 10% of the share capital, at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%.



Reason: The company intends to use share buybacks as a supplement to dividends to adjust the company's capital structure and to honor the current employee warrant program, which can be found in the yearly report 2025, page 43.

The general meeting approved the proposal.

7. Any other business

There were no further comments or questions from the shareholders.

The chairman informed that the formal agenda had been completed and that all of the proposals had been approved.

Chairman of the meeting:

John Norden

Contacts:

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark



Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Visit us at trophy-games.com and managergaming.com !

Attachments

Communique from the annual general meeting of Trophy Games

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/communique-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-trophy-games-1155951