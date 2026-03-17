Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Releases Early Steam Demo for "Space Manager," Redefining the Realistic Simulation Market

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) ("Trophy Games") is proud to announce the release of an early playable demo for Space Manager, now available on Steam. This release marks an expansion of the company's simulation portfolio, moving into the high-fidelity aerospace sector.

Space Manager is not a typical tycoon game; it is a sophisticated simulator that merges authentic orbital mechanics with strategic mission planning. By targeting the underserved intersection of hardcore space simulation and accessible management gameplay, Trophy Games aims to capture a dedicated global audience of space enthusiasts and simulation fans.

A New Standard in Simulation Fidelity

The Space Manager demo offers a first-hand look at the game's "scientifically rigorous" solar system. Unlike simplified arcade titles, Space Manager requires players to contend with the true physics of spaceflight.

Core Capabilities Featured in the Demo:

Realistic Launch Simulation: Players take full control via a programmable guidance computer.

Advanced Flight Dynamics: Experience multi-stage rocket ascents featuring aerodynamic drag, gravity turn guidance, altitude-dependent thrust, and staging automation.

Authentic Vehicles: Rockets are modeled with real-world mass properties, thrust profiles, and specific impulse (Isp).

Strategic Mission Planning: Master launch window calculations, strict DeltaV budgeting, orbital insertion, and satellite deployment.

Global Launch Operations: Utilizing real-world satellite imagery and terrain data, players can establish a launchpad anywhere on Earth, though they must navigate the physical limitations of launch latitude and Earth's rotation.

Strategic Market Positioning

Trophy Games has identified a clear market gap for a title that balances educational depth with a rewarding progression system.

"With Space Manager, we are offering a tailored experience," says Søren Gleie, CEO of Trophy Games. "Whether a player is looking for an extremely complex, educational challenge or a more relaxed sandbox experience, the choice is theirs. This demo is our way of proving that we can deliver high-level technical accuracy - like real-world DeltaV budgeting - while keeping the gameplay loop engaging."

Investment Outlook

The release of the demo is a key part of the 2026 roadmap, intended to build "Wishlist" momentum on Steam ahead of the full commercial launch.

Availability

The Space Manager demo is available for download immediately on the Space Manager Steam Page. The feedback gathered during this period will be used to finalize the game's core systems for its late 2026 release.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Visit us at trophy-games.com and managergaming.com!

Attachments

Trophy Games Releases Early Steam Demo for "Space Manager," Redefining the Realistic Simulation Market

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-releases-early-steam-demo-for-%22space-manager-%22-redef-1148479