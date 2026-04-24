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WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
1,700 Euro
-0,29 % -0,005
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TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 11:40 Uhr
16 Leser
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Trophy Games Development: Q1 Financial Update: Strong Top-Line Growth of 93%

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 40/2026 (April 24, 2026 at 11:22:00 CEST)

Trophy Games Development A/S (Ticker: TGAMES) has brought forward the publication of its Q1 2026 interim report compared to the previously announced financial calendar. This change is due to the financial statements being completed earlier than anticipated.

The first quarter of 2026 has been both eventful and highly productive. As we laid out in our Annual Report 2025, our strategy remains focused on becoming the global leader within niche management and "systemic" simulation games.

This quarter, we have taken significant steps toward that goal by diversifying our portfolio and demonstrating our ability to iterate rapidly based on player feedback.

Financial Performance and Strategic Scaling

From a financial perspective, Q1 has been a period of strong top-line growth, reflecting the early impact of our scaling strategy.

While our top-line growth has been substantial, profitability development remains more moderate. This is a deliberate choice. As communicated in our Annual Report 2025, we are currently in a scaling phase, with continued reinvestments in marketing to drive user acquisition for our newest titles, Farm Manager and Truck Manager. Speaking of Truck Manager, we are seeing the recently released features gaining traction, supporting user growth toward the end of quarter. Additional features are planned for Q2, and we continue to see significant potential for further optimisation of the core game's loop. We remain committed to developing Truck Manager, a key title of our transport series throughout 2026.

Financial Highlights Q1 2026:

  • Revenue increased by 93% to DKK 42.0m (2025 Q1: DKK 21.7m)

  • EBITDA grew by 29% to DKK 7.9m (2025 Q1: DKK 6.1m)

  • EBT grew by 13% to DKK 4.5m (2025 Q1: DKK 4.0m).

Outlook 2026: The company maintains its expectations.

DKKm

2026 Guidance*

Expected Growth

Revenue

130 - 153

3% - 21%

EBITDA

28 - 36

(10%) - 16%

EBIT

18 - 24

(12%) - 17%

*Guidance excludes potential upside from acquisitions and the release of The Ranchers.

The full Q1 Update 2026 is attached to this press release and can also be downloaded from the company's investor relations website at https://trophy-games.com/investor.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Visit us at trophy-games.com and managergaming.com!

Attachments
TG Q1 Update 2026

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/q1-financial-update-strong-top-line-growth-of-93-1160899

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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