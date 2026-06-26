Trophy Games Development: Google Play Store Fee Adjustments Projected to Deliver DKK 3 Million in Direct Cost Savings for Trophy Games

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 44/2026 (June 26, 2026)

*Contains Inside Information

Executive Summary

Trophy Games Development A/S has conducted a comprehensive internal assessment following Google's announced restructuring of its Google Play Store commission framework for mobile developers.

Based on current operational models and title performance, Trophy Games projects that if these fee reductions are implemented globally as announced, they will result in an immediate direct cost reduction of approximately DKK 3 million annually, starting in the next fiscal year, assuming all other operational variables remain equal (ceteris paribus).

Because this figure is calculated using proprietary, non-public platform distribution data and constitutes a material improvement to the Company's projected operational margins, it is being disclosed as inside information.

Commentary from Management

"Google's move to lower platform friction is a massive win. Because our portfolio relies more heavily on direct In-App Purchase (IAP) monetization compared to many of our competitors who lean on ad-heavy models, this fee reduction yields a disproportionately positive impact for us. It lays an exciting foundation for relative market expansion, allowing us to outperform peers on unit economics.

For us, saving DKK 3 million annually - all things being equal - immediately secures our baseline profitability at a significantly higher level. Crucially, this structural shift also unlocks a potential marketing budget expansion that we are actively evaluating right now. Instead of leaving capital tied up in platform commissions, we want to look at pivoting these freed-up funds directly into strategic user acquisition to scale our titles faster, while continuing to give our internal development teams the financial leverage to innovate without unnecessary constraints." - Søren Gleie, CEO & Founder of Trophy Games

Contextual Impact on Recent Strategic Initiatives

This margin expansion directly enhances the underlying unit economics of Trophy Games' rapidly scaling multi-game ecosystem and recent portfolio expansions:

The Tivola Games Portfolio (Acquired 2024): With over 20 animal-focused simulation mobile titles integrated into the Trophy Games network, a reduction in Android platform fees immediately elevates the long-term margin health of these legacy cash-generating assets.

Horse Niche Co-Development (March 2026): Production is currently underway on the newly announced DKK 13.2 million joint horse-management mobile title in partnership with Tivola Games. Lower store fees ensure a more lucrative monetization runway for this title upon its global launch.

M&A War Chest Optimization (June 2026): Following the successful completion of a DKK 26.6 million directed share issue backed by Eiffel Investment Group, ATP, and BankInvest earlier this month, Trophy Games is aggressively evaluating further asset and studio acquisitions. Lower platform fee baselines structurally increase the Day-1 profitability of any future mobile game assets the company acquires.

Financial Guidance Notice

Trophy Games will actively track Google's regional implementation schedules and localized billing updates. The projected DKK 3 million in cost savings will be formally integrated into the Company's official financial guidance frameworks for the upcoming fiscal year once Google explicitly finalizes its rollout timeline.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark



Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games develops and operates games built around real-world interests. The Company applies a repeatable development approach across its portfolio, supported by a shared technology platform and codebase. Its portfolio includes titles such as Airline Manager, Truck Manager and Farm Manager.

Trophy Games is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was founded in 2006. Visit us at trophy-games.com & managergaming.com!

Attachments

Google Play Store Fee Adjustments Projected to Deliver DKK 3 Million in Direct Cost Savings for Trophy Games

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/google-play-store-fee-adjustments-projected-to-deliver-dkk-3-mill-1182775