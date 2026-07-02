EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF JULIEN DURANVILLE



Thursday, July 2, 2026 - 6.00 pm





Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the signing of Belgian winger Julien Duranville from Borussia Dortmund for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031.

The transfer fee amounts to €5 million, with a maximum of €3.5 million in bonuses and a maximum of 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Born in 2006 in Uccle, near Brussels, Julien Duranville was quickly recognized as one of the most talented players of his generation. An explosive winger, he joined Anderlecht's academy at the age of seven and continued his development there until making his professional debut in 2022 against Club Brugge.

Just 16 years old at the time, he made 11 appearances for Anderlecht before joining Borussia Dortmund during the January 2023 transfer window. With the German club, Julien Duranville featured in 27 matches, experienced the UEFA Champions League, and earned his first two caps for Belgium in September 2024, during two UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and France at Groupama Stadium.

Loaned to FC Basel over the past six months (17 appearances, 2 goals), Julien Duranville further demonstrated his pace, dribbling ability and attacking qualities. At just 20 years old, the Belgian international still possesses significant potential for development and perfectly matches the profile sought by Olympique Lyonnais, where he will reunite with his compatriots Malick Fofana and Orel Mangala.

Julien Duranville's reaction: "I am very happy to join OL. I had many discussions with the club's management before signing here. I immediately felt very positive about the project and quickly envisioned myself at this club. I would like to take inspiration from another Belgian, Malick Fofana, as well as Rayan Cherki, whom I admire greatly. I am capable of playing on either wing, but above all I will play according to the coach's needs and those of my teammates."



OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr

Eagle Football Group SA

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2pxlslsY5mcyXFrZpVtZ2Fpamdlk5TGbWXKx5Kaasmba55hxWpqb5vLZnJqlWls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99046-ol-02072026-mercato-julien-duranville-en.pdf