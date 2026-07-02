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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
02.07.26 | 08:01
1,635 Euro
-1,80 % -0,030
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
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1,6151,87519:00
Actusnews Wire
02.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF JULIEN DURANVILLE


Thursday, July 2, 2026 - 6.00 pm



Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the signing of Belgian winger Julien Duranville from Borussia Dortmund for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031.

The transfer fee amounts to €5 million, with a maximum of €3.5 million in bonuses and a maximum of 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Born in 2006 in Uccle, near Brussels, Julien Duranville was quickly recognized as one of the most talented players of his generation. An explosive winger, he joined Anderlecht's academy at the age of seven and continued his development there until making his professional debut in 2022 against Club Brugge.

Just 16 years old at the time, he made 11 appearances for Anderlecht before joining Borussia Dortmund during the January 2023 transfer window. With the German club, Julien Duranville featured in 27 matches, experienced the UEFA Champions League, and earned his first two caps for Belgium in September 2024, during two UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and France at Groupama Stadium.

Loaned to FC Basel over the past six months (17 appearances, 2 goals), Julien Duranville further demonstrated his pace, dribbling ability and attacking qualities. At just 20 years old, the Belgian international still possesses significant potential for development and perfectly matches the profile sought by Olympique Lyonnais, where he will reunite with his compatriots Malick Fofana and Orel Mangala.

Julien Duranville's reaction: "I am very happy to join OL. I had many discussions with the club's management before signing here. I immediately felt very positive about the project and quickly envisioned myself at this club. I would like to take inspiration from another Belgian, Malick Fofana, as well as Rayan Cherki, whom I admire greatly. I am capable of playing on either wing, but above all I will play according to the coach's needs and those of my teammates."


OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr
Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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