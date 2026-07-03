Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex reports Gold assays of up to 1.88 g/t Au over 4.85 metres in the Main Antimony Zone at its Bald Hill Property

TORONTO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) ("Antimony Resources") has evaluated gold assay results for drill samples collected during the drilling program on the Main Antimony Zone at Bald Hill property in New Brunswick. The Bald Hill Property is currently under option from Globex by Antimony Resources. The samples analyzed for gold originate from approximately 190 intersections in over 45 drill holes completed to date at the Main Zone. The tabulated results are for intersections greater than 0.5 g/t gold. This has resulted in a determination that there is significant gold content in the Bald Hill Mineralization.

Highlights from the Gold Assays

Gold has been seen in assay results from drill core samples from Bald Hill.

Samples collected from over 45 drill holes in the Main Zone have yielded an average of 1.14 g/t Au over a length of 2.56 meters with high values up to 1.88 g/t Au over 4.95 meters.

The existing database of assay results was investigated using AI to determine the distribution and range of gold assays in Bald Hill drill core samples.

Gold mineralization occurs in the Main Zone defined by the antimony mineralization.

The gold values in the Main Zone occur both in zones of high antimony results and in zones separate from high antimony values - often in samples adjacent to the antimony bearing zones.

The value of Antimony Resources database management system and the application of AI has been demonstrated and will continue to be an important aspect of the on-going exploration at Bald Hill.

Gold Mineralization

Higher-grade assay values are presented in Table 1 of the Antimony Resources June 29, 2026 press release, along with antimony and arsenic values for comparison. There appears to be a strong correlation between high antimony grades and higher gold grades.

Antimony Resources indicated that the Main Zone is open to the north and south and seems to extend into the Central Zone area where surface sampling in trenches has identified high-grade stibnite and gold mineralization (see Press Release dated June 25, 2026).

The known extent of Antimony-Bearing Mineralization has been defined over 1,000 meters on surface and gold has been detected in drilling over 600 meters of the Main Zone to date. Grab samples grading over 4 g/t Au from the Central Zone.

Expansion

Antimony Resources reported that drilling is now progressing to expand the Main Zone to the northwest and southeast. Drilling has also commenced in the Central Zone where over 2000 meters of drilling has been completed to date. The preliminary logging of drill core from the Central Zone has identified antimony-bearing stibnite in breccia similar to the Main Zone over intersected widths up to 37 meters. Assays for the first batches of samples from Central Zone drilling are presently being completed at Actlabs and results should be available in 3 to 4 weeks. Antimony Resources reported that there are indications of potential for gold in that area as well (see Antimony Resources Press Release dated June 25, 2026 here).

Regional Exploration Activities

The plan for the large property at Bald Hill (over 3700 hectares) for the remainder of 2026 will be exploration of the claims outside of the Main Zone area.

Antimony Resources has indicated that a significant amount of the large property (over 3700 hectares) is still to be investigated but preliminary soil sampling on the claim south of the main area has identified three areas with anomalous antimony in soil - SR1 to SR3.

The next phase of exploration by Antimony Resources will include an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey, soil sampling, geological mapping and sampling. Further trenching will be completed in areas of interest along with drilling as appropriate.

Shareholders may access the detailed Antimony Resources June 29, 2026 press release announcing the gold assays in the Main zone and additional details by clicking here

David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure utilizing the information in Antimony Resources press release dated June 29, 2026.

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LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie, P.Geo.

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex's website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.