Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Details Six-Phase Internal Testing Protocol Driving Melanoma Scan Beta Progress

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) Details Six-Phase Internal Testing Protocol Driving Melanoma Scan Beta Progress

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today elaborated on the rigorous six-phase internal testing framework that has powered the encouraging results announced on June 26, 2026.

Following the initial structured testing announcement on June 12, 2026, the Company has implemented a comprehensive, multi-stage internal evaluation process focused on training and optimizing its proprietary AI vision models for the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

The six-phase internal testing protocol includes:

Dataset Ingestion & Preprocessing - Systematic curation and augmentation of diverse dermatoscopic images drawn from leading public benchmarks, including the HAM10000 dataset (~1,113 melanoma cases), the expansive ISIC Archive, and relevant TCIA melanoma collections. Baseline Model Training - Initial training of the Company's proprietary computer vision and deep learning algorithms on balanced data subsets. Hyperparameter Optimization & Cross-Validation - Rigorous fine-tuning and k-fold cross-validation to enhance model generalizability. Simulated Real-World Stress Testing - Evaluation under varied lighting conditions, angles, skin tones, and lesion presentations to simulate real-world use. Longitudinal Consistency & Monitoring - Testing of image organization, tracking, and longitudinal analysis capabilities essential for ongoing skin health monitoring. Final Validation & Benchmarking- Independent internal review confirming performance metrics slightly above typical industry benchmarks for AI-powered skin lesion analysis tools (sensitivity typically 78-86% and specificity 75-88%).

These early results highlight meaningful improvements in image consistency, workflow efficiency, and preliminary detection accuracy, further validating the core technology.

"This structured six-phase approach ensures our AI models are robust, generalizable, and developed through responsible innovation," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies "We are encouraged by the progress while continuing our commitment to rigorous testing and regulatory preparedness."

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform continues to be developed as an image organization and monitoring system intended to support longitudinal skin health tracking and preventative wellness awareness. It remains in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is **not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition**, nor to replace professional medical advice or evaluation.

These advancements align with MDCE's diversified technology portfolio, which includes the recently overhauled corporate website at [www.medicalcaretechnologies.com](https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com) offering Vision API services, the high-value sports memorabilia platform at InfiniteAuctions.com, and the industry-leading authentication site at www.realgameused.com.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives. The Company is actively developing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies designed to support emerging opportunities across digital health and preventative wellness markets.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, testing activities, future platform capabilities, commercialization opportunities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-details-six-phase-intern-1187360