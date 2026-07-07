Accomplished AI and technology executive to lead IAS's next phase of innovation and growth; Lisa Utzschneider to serve as Special Advisor to the Board through year-end

Integral Ad Science (IAS), one of the world's most trusted media quality companies, today announced the appointment of Lidiane Jones as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jones succeeds Lisa Utzschneider, who led IAS for more than seven years and will remain with the company as Special Advisor to the Board through the end of 2026 to support a seamless transition. Utzschneider will also serve as a Special Advisor to Novacap and their portfolio companies.

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Lidiane Jones: Integral Ad Science CEO, Photo Credit: Pamela Hanson

The appointment reflects IAS's long-term strategic vision for the future of digital advertising. As AI transforms how media is planned, bought, measured, and optimized, advertisers increasingly need trusted intelligence to make real-time decisions. Jones's deep expertise across product, technology, and AI uniquely positions IAS to build on its leadership in media quality while accelerating the company's next phase of innovation.

Jones brings more than two decades of experience leading product and technology organizations across enterprise and consumer software. She previously served as CEO of Bumble and CEO of Slack following its acquisition by Salesforce, where she was Executive Vice President and General Manager of Digital Experiences. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Sonos and spent more than a decade at Microsoft.

"IAS occupies a unique position in the market," said Jones. "The company has built an extraordinary technology foundation and has earned real trust across the industry, and with customers around the world. As advertising undergoes another wave of transformation driven by AI, I believe IAS is exceptionally well positioned to lead, innovate, and help customers navigate what's next. I see an incredible opportunity to build on the momentum already in place and help shape the company's next chapter of growth."

The appointment follows a comprehensive succession process led in partnership with the Board of Directors, Novacap, and Utzschneider.

"Leading IAS has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Utzschneider. "Together, we've transformed IAS into one of the world's most trusted media quality companies, expanding our AI-driven technology to help customers navigate digital advertising with greater intelligence, transparency, and confidence. With Lidiane at the helm, I could not be more excited about the future of IAS."

About Integral Ad Science:

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global platform that connects AI-powered media quality to real business outcomes from brand perception to sales lift. We empower brands, agencies, and publishers to drive transparency, reduce waste, and unlock growth across the open web, social, CTV, and audio. By transforming massive data scale into actionable intelligence, IAS helps marketers optimize global campaigns in real-time to maximize the return on every media dollar invested. Learn more at integralads.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica Meyers

jmeyers@integralads.com

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com

Broadsheet Communications