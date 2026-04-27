'IAS Total TV' unlocks show, genre and rating transparency measurement across Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Prime Video, plus multiple opted-in publishers using Publica enabling advertisers to enhance brand suitability while increasing campaign outcomes

Integral Ad Science (IAS) today announced 'IAS Total TV', a new comprehensive suite of Connected TV (CTV) solutions designed specifically to bring 'linear-like' transparency to streaming TV. IAS Total TV can provide marketers with genre, rating, language, show and program-level data in aggregate from Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Prime Video, in addition to multiple opted-in publishers using Publica. IAS Total TV integrates content insights, media quality, supply path and outcomes into a unified view within the IAS Signal user interface (UI). Advertisers can determine when and how they want their advertising to run alongside CTV content, ensuring brand-related and brand suitable environments.

"As advertisers continue to double down on connected TV, the need for greater visibility and performance insight has never been more important," said Dana McGraw, SVP, Data and Measurement Science, Disney Advertising. "By collaborating with IAS, we're helping provide advertisers with clearer, more actionable insights about their campaigns and where they're deriving the most value, bringing greater confidence and accountability clarity to the CTV ecosystem."

According to Nielsen, as of Q4 2025, 74.2% of all U.S. TV viewing is ad-supported. Of that, streaming (includes free ad-supported TV (FAST), ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and ad-supported subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts for nearly half (45.6%) the largest share of any medium, ahead of traditional TV. Media buyers have followed viewers and are pouring premium dollars into the CTV ecosystem yet are unable to access a unified and reliable source of truth for what shows and programs their ads are running against at scale. Furthermore, stitching together siloed data to prove this premium spend remains a complex, overwhelming challenge for marketers. Given the high CPMs of this premium media channel alongside precious advertising budgets, it is imperative that marketers not waste spend on non-transparent inventory, unsuitable content, or ads running on non-CTV devices.

"Transparency is the key to turning CTV impressions into targeted engagement," said Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Integral Ad Science. "With deep, trusted relationships across leading CTV streamers and broadcasters, IAS is bringing greater visibility and accountability to the ecosystem. IAS Total TV serves as a visibility engine between buyers and sellers, delivering the transparency, control, and validation advertisers need to ensure their campaigns run in high-quality, relevant, and brand-suitable environments that drive real outcomes."

With IAS Total TV marketers will:

Gain real-time, publisher enabled content-level transparency measurement in aggregate across show, program, genre, rating, language, app and platform;

Streamline workflows with seamless, cross-channel suitability controls, maximizing consistency and value in digital video investments;

Benefit from trusted, third-party verification that unlocks spend efficiency, enhances measurement, and enables pre-bid actionability;

Measure outcomes against CTV including quality reach and incremental conversions.

Additionally, they can ensure ads reach the right audiences in relevant, safe and premium environments by also using IAS's core verification products that provide device verification, enhanced IVT and viewability. At the same time, IAS safeguards publisher data in a privacy-safe, VPPA-compliant manner, driving growth for the entire ecosystem.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

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