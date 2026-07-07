Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) today announced it has entered the final stage of its corporate name change application from Adia Nutrition Inc. to Adia Med Inc. After several months of review by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), including three rounds of comments and the submission of detailed supporting documentation, the Company believes it has now met all outstanding requirements. FINRA approval is anticipated within the coming weeks.

FINRA Sign

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"We are pleased with the progress achieved through our ongoing dialogue with FINRA," stated CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc., Larry Powalisz. "The constructive feedback received over the past several months allowed us to provide comprehensive information in response to their comments. We believe we have addressed all outstanding items and are confident the name change will be approved shortly."

The Company will provide further updates to shareholders as additional information regarding the timing and implementation of the name change becomes available.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.