Regulatory News:

As at 30 June 2026, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

20,000 Tikehau Capital shares

1,300,255 euros in cash.

During the first semester 2026:

Number of transactions on buy side: 5,103

Traded volume on buy side: 464,413 shares for 8,011,762.24 euros

Number of transactions on sell side: 6,699

Traded volume on sell side: 508,413 shares for 8,728,734.44 euros

As a reminder:

in the previous half-year update as at 31 December 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 64,000 Tikehau Capital shares and 583,283 euros in cash;

during the second semester 2025: Number of transactions on buy side: 6,174 Traded volume on buy side: 432,587 shares for 7,944,737.81 euros Number of transactions on sell side: 4,943 Traded volume on sell side: 406,587 shares for 7,478,030.62 euros



as at 24 January 2022, date of entry into force of the current liquidity agreement, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 15,000 Tikehau Capital shares and 1,646,000 euros in cash.

The implementation of the liquidity agreement is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Following the reorganisation transaction within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of Rothschild Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter assumed responsibility for the liquidity agreement relating to Tikehau Capital [Euronext Paris FR0013230612], effective as of 1 July 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity agreement or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the half-yearly statements.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group managing €53.0 billion of assets (as of 31 March 2026). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: Credit, Real Assets, Private Equity, and Capital Markets Strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.1 billion as of 31 December 2025), Tikehau Capital invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (as of 31 March 2026) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

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Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 50 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com