Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) cancelled today 1,280,771 treasury shares, representing 0.73% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting of 30 April 2026 in its 30th resolution.

The share capital now amounts to 2,102,974,080 euros divided into 175,247,840 shares and the number of exercisable voting rights amounts to 172,419,687. Following this cancellation of shares, Tikehau Capital directly owns 2,828,153 of its own shares (1.64% of the share capital).

All the cancelled shares were repurchased under Tikehau Capital's share buyback programme pursuant to the authorisation given by the General Meeting of 16 May 2023, in its 11th resolution, by the General Meeting of 6 May 2024, in its 18th resolution, and by the General Meeting of 30 April 2026, in its 19th resolution.

A description of the share buyback programme (published in paragraph 8.3.4 of the Tikehau Capital Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority on 19 March 2026 under number D. 26-0116) is available on the company's website in the Regulated Information section (https://www.tikehaucapital.com/en/shareholders/regulated-information).

About Tikehau

Tikehau is a global alternative asset management group managing €53.5 billion of assets (as of 30 June 2026). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: Credit, Real Assets, Private Equity, and Capital Markets Strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.2 billion as of 30 June 2026), Tikehau invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 709 employees (as of 30 June 2026) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

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Contacts:

Shareholder and Investor Contacts

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com

Press Contacts

Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 59 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com