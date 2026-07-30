Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced the release of the English version of its half-year financial report as of 30 June 2026.

This document includes inter alia the business report for the first 2026 half-year, the half-year consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2026, the related Statutory Auditors' Report and the declaration by the persons responsible for the half-year financial report.

The 2026 half-year financial report can be consulted and downloaded on the Company's internet site (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading Shareholders/Regulated Information/Half-year Financial Reports).

About Tikehau

Tikehau is a global alternative asset management group managing €53.5 billion of assets (as of 30 June 2026). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: Credit, Real Assets, Private Equity, and Capital Markets Strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.2 billion as of 30 June 2026), Tikehau invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 709 employees (as of 30 June 2026) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730792420/en/

Contacts:

Shareholder and Investor Contacts

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com

Press Contacts

Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 59 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com