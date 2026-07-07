Highlights

The Precision Peptide Company can now sell its peptide products directly to consumers online across all 50 U.S. states, with its consumer-facing retail telehealth website now live

The site connects consumers with licensed providers, prescription workflows, and U.S.-based pharmacy fulfillment, bringing the Company's U.S. access pathway online

All peptides - including BPC-157 - will be 100% compounded in the United States under the Company's 503A compounding agreement

The Company's compliance and consumer-safety standards are independently validated through its LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification, and its platform is built to align with applicable U.S. legal, HIPAA, and pharmacy regulations

The launch expands retail and brand visibility as the Company moves into its commercial rollout phase

The platform positions the Company to scale prescription-based peptide access nationwide ahead of anticipated U.S. regulatory developments

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces the launch of its consumer-facing telehealth retail website, enabling consumers to purchase the Company's peptide products online across the United States. The website is now live and can be viewed at www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

The new website serves as the consumer front-end to the U.S. access pathway the Company has assembled over recent months, designed to comply with applicable regulatory requirements, connecting customers with licensed provider networks, prescription workflows, and U.S.-based pharmacy fulfillment. The launch builds on the prescription and telehealth infrastructure (see news release dated June 9, 2026) and the Company's 503A sterile compounding agreement (see news release dated June 2, 2026), under which all of the Company's peptides -including BPC-157- will be 100% compounded in the United States.

Supported by its recently announced LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification (see news release dated June 23, 2026), the Company is also positioned to process payments and market across major payment and advertising platforms, subject to each platform's applicable policies, as it scales its direct-to-consumer rollout.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Launching our retail website is the moment all of this infrastructure comes together for the consumer. We have secured 100% U.S. compounding, put the prescription and telehealth pathway in place, and now we're opening the front door for customers. This is the start of our direct-to-consumer rollout, and it positions us to scale compliant, prescription-based access nationwide as regulatory clarity develops."

As previously disclosed, the FDA has referred several peptides (including BPC-157) to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee ("PCAC"), which is scheduled to review these substances at a public meeting on July 23, 2026. With its U.S.-based 503A compounding agreement, prescription and telehealth infrastructure, and now its consumer-facing retail website in place, the Company has built and activated a pathway for prescription-based peptide access in advance of the review.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits and commercial significance of the Company's consumer-facing retail telehealth website launch; the expected ability of the Company to sell its peptide products directly to consumers online across the United States; the expected operation of the Company's direct-to-consumer rollout, prescription and telehealth infrastructure and U.S.-based pharmacy fulfillment; the anticipated compounding of the Company's peptides, including BPC-157, in the United States under its 503A compounding agreement; the Company's ability to process payments and advertise on major payment and advertising platforms; the anticipated impact of U.S. regulatory developments, including the PCAC review.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: the Company's retail telehealth website and supporting infrastructure will continue to operate as currently contemplated; no adverse regulatory, scientific, manufacturing, or supply chain developments will materially delay or prevent the Company's direct-to-consumer commercialization of its peptide products; the Company's licensed provider networks, prescription workflows, and U.S.-based pharmacy fulfillment partners will continue to operate on terms acceptable to the Company; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company's direct-to-consumer rollout does not generate the anticipated commercial results; the risk that the Company's prescription and telehealth infrastructure, licensed provider networks, or U.S.-based pharmacy fulfillment arrangements are disrupted or terminated; the risk that U.S. regulatory developments, including the outcome of the PCAC review, do not favour compliant, U.S.-compounded peptide operators as anticipated or result in restrictions materially adverse to the Company's business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304286

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.