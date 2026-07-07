Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Globex Mining (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) has built a diversified portfolio of 272 mineral assets including 106 royalty interests spanning gold, base metals, iron ore, and critical minerals. Through a combination of project generation, exploration, and royalty ownership, the company offers investors exposure to a broad range of resource opportunities and long-term development catalysts.

Globex Mining (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF)

https://globexmining.com/





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