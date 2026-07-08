(FR0013452XXX)

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) (the "Issuer") has decided to exercise its pre-maturity call option with respect to all outstanding 2.25% bonds due 14 October 2026 issued on 14 October 2019 (ISIN FR0013452XXX) (the "Bonds"), in accordance with conditions 4(d)(i) (Pre-Maturity Call Option) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions") included in the prospectus dated 9 October 2019, which received approval number 17-607 from the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Conditions.

The redemption date of the Bonds will occur on 7 August 2026.

As set out in Condition 4(d)(i) (Pre-Maturity Call Option), the Bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount of €100,000 together with accrued interest from (and including) the last Interest Payment Date up to (but excluding) 7 August 2026.

The redemption amount will be paid in Euro by the Paying Agent, namely Société Générale, 32, rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812, 44312 Nantes Cedex 3, France.

As set out in Condition 9 (Notices), this notice will be (i) delivered to the Bondholders through Euroclear France, (ii) published on the website of the Issuer (www.tikehaucapital.com) and (iii) published on the website of Euronext Paris (www.euronext.com).

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group managing €53.0 billion of assets (as of 31 March 2026). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: Credit, Real Assets, Private Equity, and Capital Markets Strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.1 billion as of 31 December 2025), Tikehau Capital invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (as of 31 March 2026) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707575637/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 59 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com



SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com



FINANCE AND CREDIT INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Vincent Picot +33 1 40 06 11 12

Guillaume Belnat +33 1 40 06 35 82

Baptiste Pegaz +33 1 40 06 11 49

financing@tikehaucapital.com