Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a high-resolution airborne magnetic-electromagnetic-very low frequency ("Mag-EM-VLF") geophysical survey is underway at its wholly owned Tyee Titanium Project (the "Project") in eastern Québec. The survey represents the next phase of the Company's 2026 exploration program and follows the recent identification of six new massive ilmenite occurrences across multiple sectors of the Project.

The approximately 2,300 line-kilometre program is now substantially complete and is being conducted by Novatem Inc. at 50-metre line spacing to collect a modern, high-resolution geophysical dataset across priority exploration corridors. The results will be integrated with this season's prospecting program and historical exploration data to refine the Company's geological model and prioritize follow-up exploration.

Together with the Company's recent field results, the survey will provide a comprehensive modern exploration dataset that is expected to significantly improve Eureka's understanding of the geological controls on titanium mineralization across the Project.

Highlights

High-resolution airborne Mag-EM-VLF survey underway at the Tyee Titanium Project

Approximately 2,300 line kilometres of data being collected at 50-metre line spacing

Airborne survey substantially complete, with completion expected shortly, subject to weather conditions

Survey results to be integrated with the Company's recent prospecting results, including the identification of six new massive ilmenite occurrences

Integrated dataset expected to refine priority exploration targets across the district-scale Tyee Project

"Our objective at Tyee is to systematically build the geological understanding needed to unlock the Project's full potential," said Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer. "Following the encouraging results from our recent prospecting campaign, this airborne survey is the logical next step in our exploration strategy. By integrating modern geophysical data with this season's field results, we expect to better understand the geological framework of the Project and continue refining the highest-priority targets for future exploration."

The airborne survey is being completed by Novatem Inc. using a Guimbal G2 helicopter and comprises approximately 2,300 line kilometres of magnetic, electromagnetic and very low frequency ("VLF") surveying flown at 50-metre line spacing across priority areas of the Project. The survey is intended to improve the Company's understanding of lithological and structural trends across the Project and, when integrated with recent prospecting results and historical exploration data, refine its geological model and prioritize future exploration targets.





Figure 1. Tyee Project showing the approximate extent of the 2026 airborne Mag-EM-VLF survey, flown on north-south lines at 50-metre spacing with east-west tie lines at 500-metre spacing, and the Company's principal titanium-bearing target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/304361_88d61aad541bf9c6_001full.jpg

Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company, commented:

"The combination of widespread surface mineralization identified during this season's field program and a modern, high-resolution airborne geophysical survey provides an important exploration dataset. Integrating these results will significantly improve our understanding of the geological controls on titanium mineralization and allow us to systematically prioritize the highest-potential target areas across the Project."

Next Steps

Following completion of the airborne survey, the data will undergo processing and interpretation before being integrated with geological mapping, prospecting observations and historical exploration results. Eureka expects the integrated dataset to support the refinement of its exploration model and guide future exploration activities, including follow-up fieldwork and drill target generation. The Company expects to provide additional updates as data processing and interpretation progress and priority exploration targets are refined.

Marketing Engagement

The Company also announces that it has renewed its engagement with MCS Market Communication Services GmbH ("MCS") (address: Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany; info@mcsmarket.de; +49 177 248 1220), for marketing services for up to an additional three-month term or until budget exhaustion, commencing July 8, 2026, and that that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MCS will provide a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services including, among other things: the development and management of digital campaigns, the creation of text materials; detailed keyword research and campaign optimization; creation of customized landing pages and coordination with online marketers; and placements across various online channels to improve reach and visibility. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences.

The Company will pay a fee of €250,000 (inclusive of advertising spend and an 18% agency fee) for the term. MCS does not currently hold any securities of Eureka and no securities-based compensation has been provided or is contemplated pursuant to the Agreement. MCS is a third-party marketing services provider and is at arm's length to the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304361

Source: Eureka Metals Corp.