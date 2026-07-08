Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Subsidiary Infinite Auctions Surges Past $158,000 in High-Profile Memorabilia Auction with Explosive Viewer Engagement

Iconic LeBron, Kobe, and Iverson Game Worn Items Headline Event Generating Non-Dilutive Capital for Operations and Technology Development

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted powerful momentum at its wholly-owned subsidiary Infinite Auctions, where the ongoing summer memorabilia auction has already reached $158,478.02 in total value with over 82,500 views and more than two weeks remaining until the July 25 close.

The auction features standout iconic items, including a LeBron James record milestone jersey with a current bid of $42,500, a pair of Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals game-worn sneakers at $25,000, and an Allen Iverson jersey with a current bid of $20,000. Proceeds from the company's owned inventory are designated to bolster operations and support the advancement of Medical Care Technologies' AI vision-based initiatives. This builds on more than $250,000 already generated through prior memorabilia sales.

"Infinite Auctions continues to demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We are not simply an idea-stage entity - we are executing with real revenue-generating assets that directly support our broader technology portfolio."

The new in house developed website and proprietary in-house auction software platform recently launched by Infinite Auctions are enhancing user experience and driving engagement. This operational strength complements the company's ongoing development of its MDCE Melanoma Beta Scan technology.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-subsidiary-infinite-auctions-surges-past-15-1188075