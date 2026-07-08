Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announced its first half 2026 revenue.

Pierre Jérôme, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, stated

"Revenue for the first half of the year is in line with our roadmap. Our DSG technology is increasingly establishing itself as the efficient and reliable alternative to navigation systems and robots, whose cost and associated constraints limit their adoption by practitioners and hospitals.

In the United States, the transitional effects related to the sale of SpineGuard Inc. and the shift to a distribution model were anticipated. These effects are accompanied by an improvement in our profitability per unit sold and should enable a gradual ramp-up in sales volumes of Pediguard devices thanks to commercial synergies with Omnia Medical. Proceeds from the sale of SpineGuard Inc. will also be spread out over the term of our new distribution agreement. The proceeds from the sale of SpineGuard Inc. will also be spread out over the term of our new distribution agreement. The details of the transaction will be explained in the first half financial report and in a specific communication next September.

In Europe, growth remains particularly strong and is broadly distributed across the various countries where we operate. It is driven both by the strong performance of distributors who have been in place for several years and by the rollout of new commercial agreements in territories where we had little or no presence.

We also have promising prospects in China, where we have already received several firm orders to be billed in the second half of 2026, as well as in the Middle East, where the contract we won in Saudi Arabia generated an initial order in June, with others expected in the coming months.

Finally, we are actively continuing our discussions with potential new industrial partners interested in the motorized, robotic, and dental applications of our DSG technology. Achieving operational breakeven by the end of 2026 remains SpineGuard's top priority in order to ensure its long-term viability while limiting its need for financing."

H1 2026 revenue

€ thousands IFRS (Unaudited) 2026 2025 Variance

at actual exchange rate First Quarter 820 1,205 -32% Second Quarter 628 915 -31% Half-Year 1,448 2,120 -32%

SpineGuard's consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 was 1,448 K€, down 32% at current exchange rates (-29% at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2025.

In the United States, revenue for the first half of 2026 fell 47% in U.S. dollars to $776K, compared to $1,476K in the first half of 2025. This decrease is due to SpineGuard's shift in business model from direct sales in the United States to a distribution model as part of its strategic partnership with Omnia Medical. In the short term, this shift is causing a decline in revenue due to inventory build-up in preparation for the transfer of the U.S. subsidiary and pricing effects; however, it is simultaneously leading to an improvement in the net margin per unit sold, which should result in a better operating profit by the end of 2026. Furthermore, the number of units sold is expected to increase, driven by Omnia Medical, thanks to its commercial presence, its portfolio of implants, and its privileged access to outpatient surgery centers.

In the rest of the world, revenue for the first half of 2026 came in at 785 K€, compared with 769 K€ in the first half of 2025, driven by the Europe region, which grew by 17%.

2,544 DSG units were sold during the first half of 2026, compared to 3,068 units during the first half of 2025, representing an overall decline of 17%, largely due to the inventory effect mentioned above. 598 units were sold in the United States during the first half of the year, accounting for 24% of total units sold.

2026 outlook

In the second half of 2026, SpineGuard intends to continue its efforts to reach operating breakeven on the 4th quarter of 2026.

The Company's cash position as of June 30, 2026, was €763 K.

Given its business and financial projections, the reduction in its expenses, the potential use of the bond financing of up to one million euros that it has secured, its active pursuit of new strategic partnerships, and its exploration of various options to strengthen its financial structure, SpineGuard believes it is in a position to meet its financing needs through the second quarter of 2027.

Next financial press release: 2026 half-year financial results on September 09, 2026, after market closing.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708410520/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tél.: 01 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu