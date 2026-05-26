All patents now granted in the United States to enhance the safety of robots, navigation systems, and powered orthopedic or dental drills

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announces that three new U.S. patent applications have received notices of allowance from the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).

The three recently allowed patent applications by the USPTO form part of a set of five patent families that SpineGuard has developed since 2017 through its efforts to integrate DSG technology into various surgical assistance platforms to secure the placement of orthopedic and dental implants. SpineGuard has already communicated about these patents as they progressed across different geographies, but the decisive milestone recently achieved is now full protection in the United States.

The first patent protects algorithms enabling a robot to automatically detect the imminent risk of a bone breach based on real-time variations in DSG electrical conductivity measurements of bone tissue. The second applies DSG to enhancing the safety of surgical navigation platforms by detecting deviations from the operative plan. The third protects different integration methods of the DSG sensor and its electrical connections within the drill bit and powered drill assembly used for bone drilling procedures.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, stated: "The SpineGuard team is proud to announce three newly granted patents that complete our protection in the United States, the world's leading market in our industry, on highly strategic value-creating aspects. In summary, the objective is to equip bone surgery assistance systems with in-situ, real-time feedback at the tip of their end-effector, thereby enhancing safety and expanding their range of applications. These advances in intellectual property confirm SpineGuard's commitment to continuing innovation and to properly protecting its unique solutions, enabling confident commercial deployment through strategic industrial partnerships."

Since its foundation, SpineGuard has developed and maintained a significant IP portfolio currently including 11 patent families as well as 3 trademarks, in the major geographies such as Europe, USA, China and Japan.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526403864/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tél.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu