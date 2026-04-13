Integration of PediGuard systems into Omnia Medical's portfolio across a broad range of spine indications, including minimally invasive and outpatient treatments

Transaction supports SpineGuard's objective or reaching operational breakeven by the end of 2026

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company specializing in Dynamic Surgical Guidance (DSG) technology to enhance the safety and efficiency of bone implant placement, and Omnia Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on innovative spine and sacroiliac solutions, today announced the completion of the transfer of SpineGuard Inc assets and the execution of an exclusive distribution U.S. distribution agreement for PediGuard devices.

Completion of the asset transfer and exclusive distribution agreement

Today's announcement confirms the execution of an asset purchase agreement finalizing the transfer of SpineGuard Inc. and an exclusive distribution agreement for PediGuard devices in the United States. The financial terms of these agreements have not been disclosed.

Omnia Medical will assume full responsibility for the commercialization of PediGuard devices in the United States, leveraging SpineGuard's established customer base and expanding reach through its own commercial infrastructure. The company will integrate PediGuard into its broader portfolio of surgical implants, with a particular focus on minimally invasive and outpatient spine procedures.

SpineGuard will continue to design and manufacture PediGuard products and will supply them to Omnia Medical under agreed commercial terms.

A strengthened industrial and commercial partnership

SpineGuard and Omnia Medical began their collaboration in 2020 under a U.S. non-exclusive distribution agreement. In September 2022, the companies expanded their relationship through a co-development and exclusive distribution agreement for two innovative devices utilizing DSG technology: a smart pedicle screw system for spine surgery and a cannulated probe, now branded PsiFGuard, designed to enhance the safety of sacroiliac implant placement-a rapidly growing segment within minimally invasive spine procedures. PsiFGuard was officially launched in January 2026 at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) annual meeting in Las Vegas, alongside Omnia Medical's sacroiliac fusion implant system, DNA.

Building on their collaboration, the companies expanded their strategic relationship through a series of agreements in 2025, culminating in the transfer of SpineGuard's U.S. operations to Omnia Medical and the expansion of their commercial partnership.

A positive financial impact for SpineGuard

This transaction significantly expands Omnia Medical's commercial footprint and strengthens its position in high-growth segments of the U.S. spine market. For SpineGuard, the transaction enables a more focused operational model, reducing structural costs while maintaining full capacity to innovate and further develop its DSG technology platform, and supports its objective of achieving operational breakeven by the end of 2026.

It should be noted that the transferred assets are not essential to SpineGuard's operations or to its ability to innovate and develop DSG technology.

Troy Schifano, Co-Founder and CEO of Omnia Medical said:"From the beginning of our relationship with SpineGuard, both organizations recognized the strong strategic fit in the U.S. market, particularly given Omnia's vertically integrated infrastructure. The acquisition of SpineGuard's U.S. subsidiary allows us to consolidate operations, streamline logistics, and focus on accelerating sales growth. SpineGuard's DSG technology has demonstrated consistent reliability in the market, and as the spine industry continues to shift toward outpatient procedures, we believe this cost-efficient, proven platform is well positioned for broader adoption. We are excited to build on that foundation by advancing the technology and bringing new innovative products to market, as we have done with PsiFGuard. This transaction reinforces Omnia's commitment to delivering safe, reproducible solutions that improve clinical outcomes, while scaling our platform for future growth."

Pierre Jérôme, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, added: "The completion of the asset sale of our U.S. subsidiary required the settlement of our main debt, and we used this time to fine-tune the terms of the business transfer with Omnia to ensure a seamless transition of PediGuard commercialization in the United States.The gradual integration of SpineGuard Inc. into Omnia Medical has reinforced our confidence in their entrepreneurial mindset and their ability to accelerate adoption of DSG technology in the world's largest spine market. This transaction represents a key step toward achieving our goal of operational breakeven by the end of 2026, while creating the conditions for accelerating the commercial deployment of our technology in the United States."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

About Omnia Medical

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia, Omnia Medical is an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative spine and sacroiliac solutions. The company's mission is to deliver safe, reproducible surgical products that improve clinical outcomes while reducing operative time and overall healthcare costs.Omnia Medical offers a comprehensive portfolio of spine implants, including a proprietary line of interbodies featuring TiBrid osseointegrative surface technology, and is a recognized innovator in sacroiliac joint fusion. For more information, visit www.omniamedical.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413164075/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tél.: 01 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu