Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative company deploying its digital surgical guidance (DSG) technology-which measures tissue electrical conductivity locally in real time to ensure the safe and simplified placement of bone implants-announced today the full repayment of its bonds issued to Norgine and Harbert European Growth (now Claret Capital Partners).

Anne-Charlotte Millard, Chief Financial Officer of SpineGuard, stated:"The settlement of our principal debt marks a key milestone for SpineGuard. It allows us to proceed with confidence toward finalizing the transfer of our American subsidiary to Omnia Medical, our U.S. partner. The transaction is now subject only to customary conditions precedent. This significant reduction in liabilities strengthens our ability to focus on our strategic priorities. I would like to thank the teams at Norgine and Claret for their cooperation in finalizing the legal documents necessary for the closing of the bond loans and the release of the pledges. The remainder of the debt restructuring plan runs until March 2030."

Next Financial release:

2025 financial results and 2026 first quarter revenue: April 8, 2026.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325059063/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tel.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Thomas Cozzolino

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu