Presentation of PediGuard in plenary session

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announced the official launch of the newly cleared Curved and XS PediGuard models, in Nanjing (China), during the 2026 Chinese Scoliosis Annual Meeting in conjunction with French Spine Society. PediGuard has been highlighted by Professor Helton Defino from Ribeiro Preto (Brazil) during his lecture in plenary session.

Patricia Lempereur, VP of Sales and Marketing at SpineGuard, said: "The new versions of the PediGuard recently approved in China and showcased at XinRong Medical booth, created a great interest among the surgeons, especially the curved version. They can see a real benefit in scoliosis surgery where the vertebral anatomy can be complex. The first evaluation surgeries have already been performed in China with a great success. This congress hosted by Professor Qiu was the opportunity to reinforce our collaboration with our Chinese commercial partner."

David Han, Board Director at XinRong Medical, added: "We are excited to launch new models of PediGuard with SpineGuard. The new models are great extensions to the current lineup, and they represent originality and continuous innovation of PediGuard. XinRong Medical will deepen our collaboration with SpineGuard and further explore the opportunities for the DSG technology on the Chinese market".

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 39 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

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Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com



SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tél.: 01 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu