Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Cornborough to its Board of Directors, effective July 9, 2026. The appointment remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Brad Cornborough is a lawyer who has extensive experience with capital projects, regulatory matters and First Nations engagement, across the mining, forestry and transportation sectors. He is currently the General Counsel of Seaspan Marine, a diverse group of Canadian marine transportation businesses. Brad was previously in-house counsel at Coeur Mining, where he was closely involved in several mine development and capital improvement projects, and with obtaining major mining and environmental authorizations. In his current and previous in-house roles, and throughout his prior years in private practice with the firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada, Brad has also successfully negotiated and supported the implementation of numerous partnerships, joint ventures, impact-benefit agreements and other agreements with First Nations. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of British Columbia.

"We are pleased to welcome Brad to the Board," said Michael Henrichsen, Chief Executive Officer of Gold X2. "His experience advising on mine development, regulatory matters, major capital projects and agreements with First Nations will be valuable as we continue to advance the Moss Gold Project and build Gold X2 as a disciplined, growth-oriented gold company."

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. To date, the Company has invested over $150 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of Indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of Inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project available on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as at the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the appointment of Brad Cornborough to the Company's Board of Directors, including the anticipated acceptance of such appointment by the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's strategy, objectives and focus; the advancement and potential development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential for the Moss Gold Project to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs; the results, interpretations and conclusions of the preliminary economic assessment for the Moss Gold Project; the potential economic viability, mine life, production profile, capital and operating costs, development timeline and other economic or operational outcomes for the Moss Gold Project; the Company's ability to deliver long-term shareholder and stakeholder value; and the Company's ability to acquire, advance and develop primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, regulatory, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: acceptance of Mr. Cornborough's appointment by the TSX Venture Exchange; the accuracy of the Company's geological models, mineral resource estimates, metallurgical recovery estimates and technical interpretations; the assumptions underlying the preliminary economic assessment, including assumptions regarding mine plan and schedule, pit slope angles, processing methods, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs, sustaining capital, closure costs, taxes, royalties, gold and silver prices, foreign exchange rates and discount rates; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the availability of contractors, equipment, materials, power, water, infrastructure and skilled labour; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and comply with required permits, licences and approvals; successful completion of environmental assessment, permitting and regulatory processes; constructive engagement with Indigenous Peoples, rights holders, local communities and other stakeholders; continued access to the Moss Gold Project and related infrastructure; and the absence of material adverse changes in general economic, market, legal, regulatory, environmental, political and industry conditions.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, without limitation: the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept Mr. Cornborough's appointment as a director; risks inherent in preliminary economic assessments, including that they are preliminary in nature and may not be realized; uncertainties relating to the estimation of Mineral Resources, including the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources; the risk that Mineral Resources may not be converted to Mineral Reserves; the risk that the Moss Gold Project may not be developed as currently contemplated or at all; changes in project parameters, mine plans, production schedules, capital and operating cost estimates, metallurgical recoveries and economic assumptions; fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and financial markets; inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints; risks relating to the availability and cost of financing; permitting, environmental assessment and other regulatory risks; risks relating to engagement with Indigenous Peoples, rights holders, local communities and other stakeholders; title, surface rights, access and infrastructure risks; environmental, health and safety risks; operational risks typical of mineral exploration, development and mining activities; climate-related risks and extreme weather events; changes in laws, regulations, policies, taxation, royalties and permitting requirements; potential litigation or regulatory proceedings; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The preliminary economic assessment referred to in this news release is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304505

Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.