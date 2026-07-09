Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) announced today that FINRA has processed its corporate name change to Adia Med Inc. on an expedited timeline. The name change will be reflected on the FINRA Daily List today, with trading under the new name expected to begin tomorrow, Friday, July 10, 2026, on the OTC Markets.





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The company received confirmation from its transfer agent, Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc., following FINRA's review of the corporate action. The swift processing allows the rebrand to take effect faster than initially anticipated.

"This name change to Adia Med Inc. better reflects who we are today and where we're headed," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Med Inc. "As we continue advancing innovative stem cell and regenerative therapies, aligning our corporate name with our mission in healthcare is a natural and important step. We're grateful for the support of Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. and FINRA in making this transition smooth and efficient."

Trading under the new name Adia Med Inc. is expected to commence on July 10, 2026.

About ADIA Med Inc.:

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Med Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Med Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_MED

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Med Inc.