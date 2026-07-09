Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Expands European Compliance Market Capabilities With Spanish EU ETS Registry Account

Milestone Strengthens Karbon-X's European Regulatory Infrastructure and Expands Its Operational Capabilities Within the World's Largest Compliance Carbon Market

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company operating across global carbon markets and climate infrastructure, today announced the establishment of its European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) Registry Account in Spain following regulatory approval from Spain's Office for Climate Change (Oficina Española de Cambio Climático). The milestone further strengthens the Company's regulatory infrastructure in Europe and marks another step in the continued execution of its European growth strategy.

Following regulatory approval, the Company's EU ETS Registry Account has been established within the Spanish section of the Union Registry. Final technical activation by the Spanish Registry (RENADE) is expected shortly, after which the account is expected to become fully operational.

Once fully operational, the EU ETS Registry Account will enable Karbon-X to directly hold, receive, transfer, and manage European Union Allowances (EUAs) within the Union Registry, providing greater control and efficiency over its EU ETS trading activities. The account further strengthens the Company's regulated carbon market capabilities within the European Union, increases operational flexibility, and enhances its ability to support clients active in the EU ETS while contributing the continued growth of its European business.

The milestone reflects Karbon-X's continued investment in the regulatory infrastructure and operational capabilities required to participate in the EU ETS, reinforcing the Company's commitment to compliance, market integrity, and responsible participation in regulated carbon markets.

The establishment of the account enables Karbon-X to transact directly within the EU ETS through its European operations, further strengthening the Company's ability to serve compliance market participants across the region.

"This milestone represents another important step in the continued execution of our European growth strategy," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "Strengthening our regulatory infrastructure enhances our ability to efficiently operate within the EU ETS while expanding the capabilities we offer our clients. As demand for compliance carbon market solutions continues to grow, we remain focused on building the infrastructure, market access, and expertise needed to create long-term value for both our clients and shareholders."

The EU ETS is the world's largest multinational emissions trading system and serves as a cornerstone of the European Union's climate policy. Through a market-based cap-and-trade framework, the system enables regulated organizations to buy and sell emissions allowances while supporting the EU's long-term emissions reduction objectives. As one of the world's most active compliance carbon markets, the EU ETS plays a critical role in global carbon trading and provides an important market in which Karbon-X supports organizations with their compliance carbon market needs.

The establishment of the Spanish EU ETS Registry Account reinforces Karbon-X's long-term commitment to the European carbon market while strengthening the operational infrastructure needed to support the Company's continued expansion across compliance carbon markets. Looking ahead, Karbon-X will continue strengthening its regulatory infrastructure and presence across Europe as it expands its capabilities to support clients participating in regulated carbon markets across the region.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Through its integrated platform, the Company helps organizations navigate the evolving carbon economy while advancing high-integrity climate projects and environmental markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected activation and operational status of the EU ETS Registry Account, the Company's ability to expand its operations within the European Union, anticipated benefits of the Registry Account, future growth opportunities, and the Company's strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-expands-european-compliance-market-capabilities-with-spanish-eu-ets-regis-1188631