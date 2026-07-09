Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne! Diese Gold-Aktie hat zwei Asse im Ärmel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869082 | ISIN: JP3982800009 | Ticker-Symbol: ROM
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 09:21
30,000 Euro
-1,86 % -0,570
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
ROHM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROHM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,44030,74013:29
30,07030,67013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 23:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROHM Semiconductor: ROHM Launches 600V Super Junction MOSFETs in Surface-Mount Package with High Thermal Performance

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed a new lineup of 600V Super Junction MOSFETs, the R60xxXNx and R60xxWNx series. .

In the data center and industrial equipment fields, power demand continues to increase as processing loads grow, driving strong demand for higher power supply efficiency to reduce both power consumption and heat generation. At the same time, as applications become smaller, power supply circuits must achieve higher power density and space savings while delivering higher output within limited space.

To meet these requirements, Super Junction MOSFETs must deliver even lower loss and improved thermal performance, driving the rising adoption of surface-mount packages with excellent heat dissipation. In addition, from the perspective of reducing procurement risk, support for multi-sourcing and securing second sources have become essential in recent years, making high compatibility with existing standard products an important requirement.

The new products - R60xxXNx series and PrestoMOS R60xxWNx series - add surface-mount DFN8080-5L (8.0 × 8.0 × 0.85mm) and TOLL (11.68 × 9.9 × 2.3mm) packages to the existing package lineup. With compact, low-profile designs and excellent heat dissipation, these packages are ideal for applications that require space savings and higher power density, including power supplies for AI servers and industrial equipment.

In terms of characteristics, the gate threshold voltage (VGS(th)) required to turn on the MOSFET is set to a 3V to 5V range widely used in standard products, supporting a broad range of drive conditions. In addition, improved admittance characteristics deliver greater versatility and lower loss, compared with conventional R60xxYNx series and PrestoMOS R60xxVNx series. Surface-mount packages having market common footprint ensure excellent versatility while making it easier to consider replacement in existing power supply circuits and select second sources.

The lineup consists of 21 models in the high-speed switching R60xxXNx series and 11 models in the PrestoMOS R60xxWNx series that offers class-leading* high-speed recovery characteristics. Users can select the optimal product according to their application needs, from products suited for designs prioritizing compatibility to those suited for designs emphasizing lower loss.

Mass production began sequentially in June 2026. Online sales have also started with TOLL package products (Applicable Part No: R6020XNJ2, R6038XNJ2, R6049XNJ2, R6055XNJ2, R6024WNJ2, R6035WNJ2), which are available through online distributors such as DigiKey.

ROHM will continue to expand its Super Junction MOSFET lineup, with plans to begin mass production of 650V products and next-generation products as well.

Application Examples

• Power supplies for AI servers and data centers
• Power supplies for industrial and consumer equipment (LLC, PFC, Flyback, etc.)
• Motors and inverters for fans, AC servos, and other applications

EcoMOS Brand
EcoMOS is ROHM's brand of silicon MOSFETs designed for energy-efficient applications in the power device sector. Widely utilized in applications such as home appliances, industrial equipment, and automotive systems, EcoMOS provides a diverse lineup that enables product selection based on key parameters such as noise performance and switching characteristics to meet specific requirements.
EcoMOS is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

PrestoMOS
"Presto" is an Italian musical term meaning "very fast."
PrestoMOS is ROHM's original power MOSFET that maintains the high withstand voltage and low ON resistance of Super Junction MOSFETs while speeding up the reverse recovery time of the built-in diode. Reducing switching losses makes it ideal for a wider range of applications with inverter circuits, such as air conditioners and refrigerators.
*PrestoMOS is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

*ROHM July 2026 study

_____________________________________________________________

Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

408-720-1900


- ROHM's New Super Junction MOSFETs Deliver Lower Loss and Improved Thermal Performance

- - - ROHM's Super Junction MOSFET Lineup

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.