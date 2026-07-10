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WKN: A3DMAZ | ISIN: SE0018013849 | Ticker-Symbol: PBC
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:04
0,148 Euro
+0,14 % +0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1530,17317:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 10:45 Uhr
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Precise Biometrics AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB took place on Friday, July 10, 2026, in Lund, Sweden. The following resolution was adopted.

Amendment of the articles of association
In order to facilitate the implementation of the previously announced merger with Fingerprint Cards and the subsequent rights issue, the General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend sections 4 and 5 of the articles of association, whereby the limits for the company's share capital are changed to not less than SEK 44,000,000 and not more than SEK 176,000,000 and the limits for the number of shares are changed to not less than 146,000,000 and not more than 584,000,000.

The new articles of association shall be submitted for registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office as soon as practically possible following the registration of the merger with Fingerprint Cards with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO
E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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