

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed marginally up on Friday after stocks moved in a tight range in largely cautious trade with investors following geopolitical news and awaiting corporate earnings updates next week.



The benchmark SMI, which moved between 14,208.79 and 14,287.93, settled at 14,235.09, gaining 19.79 points or 0.14%.



Amrize climbed 2.82%. Logitech International and Holcim moved up 1.87% and 1.81%, respectively. Julius Baer, Straumann Holding and Partners Group gained 1.4%-1.6%.



Swisscom, Swiss Re, Sika and Geberit advanced 0.9%-1.3%. Alcon, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Lonza Group and Kuehne + Nagel also closed higher.



ABB, Sandoz Group and Lindt & Spruengli shed 1%-1.3%. Richemont drifted down nearly 1% and Galderma Group lost 0.89%.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's consumer confidence index fell to -36 in June from -32 in the same month a year earlier.



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