Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Corp Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Linear Minerals Corp. (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN: A40Y3E) ("Linear" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 6.5 pre-consolidation common shares.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 84,335,286 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 12,974,659 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustment for any fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the consolidation. Any fractional interest in a common share that would otherwise result from the consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

The consolidation is expected to become effective on or about July 13, 2026, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the CSE on a post-consolidation basis under the existing trading symbol "LINE" on or about July 13, 2026.

About Linear Minerals Corp.

Linear Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

info@linearminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares, the anticipated effective date of the consolidation, the expected number of issued and outstanding common shares following completion of the consolidation, the anticipated commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on a post-consolidation basis, and the receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and assumptions of management as at the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such expectations, estimates and assumptions are reasonable, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the consolidation may not be completed on the terms or timing currently anticipated, or at all; the risk that the Company may not receive all required regulatory or exchange approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; and general business, market and regulatory risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/linear-minerals-corp-announces-share-consolidation-1189474