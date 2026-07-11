Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (OTC: CCCFF) (FSE: BJ4) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for its previously announced proposed transaction (the "Transaction") with Silver Pony Resources Corp. ("SPR"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SPR by way of a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with Section 269 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as further described in the Company's news releases dated March 31, 2026 and June 10, 2026. The Transaction will constitute a "Fundamental Change" of the Company as defined by the policies of the CSE.

The Company also announces that it has obtained requisite shareholder approval for the Transaction by written consent in accordance with Section 4.6(1) of CSE Policy 4.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the CSE, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions as set out in the amalgamation agreement dated March 30, 2026, among the Company, SPR and 1582613 B.C. Ltd.

About Carlyle Commodities Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in central B.C., and holds the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 kilometers east of the mining town of Merritt, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Carlyle Commodities Corp.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Carlyle regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts; statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the expected closing of the Transaction and the receipt of final CSE approval.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not complete the Transaction on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company may not receive all required regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE; the conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE; all conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction will be satisfied or waived in accordance with the terms of the amalgamation agreement; and the Transaction will be completed substantially on the terms and within the timeframe currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304845

Source: Carlyle Commodities Corp.