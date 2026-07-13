Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Amex Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group ("CMAC") as the underground mining contractor for the Company's 40,000-tonne bulk sample program at its wholly-owned Perron Gold Project in northwestern Québec.

The appointment represents another important milestone in the advancement of the Perron Gold Project as the Company transitions from project preparation into underground development. Mobilization of CMAC's underground mining team is expected to commence in late July 2026, with initial underground development scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

The underground bulk sample program is expected to provide valuable operational, technical and metallurgical information while confirming key assumptions incorporated into the feasibility study, validating mining methods, optimizing future mine planning and supporting the continued advancement of the Perron Project.

The Company also continues to advance the remaining infrastructure required for the bulk sample program, including electrical distribution, water management systems, surface facilities and contractor mobilization activities. Portal construction continues to progress according to plan, with the first portal blast expected in mid-July, followed by commencement of underground development.

Victor Cantore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amex Gold Mining, commented:

"The appointment of CMAC represents another major milestone as Perron continues to transition from exploration toward development. Throughout our evaluation process, CMAC distinguished itself through its extensive underground mining experience, strong safety culture, technical capabilities and proven ability to execute complex underground projects efficiently.

Equally important, CMAC shares our commitment to working collaboratively with local communities and building a project that delivers long-term benefits to the region. As we continue advancing Perron, we are pleased to welcome an experienced partner that shares our values of safety, operational excellence and responsible project development."

Luc Guimond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group, commented:

"We are proud to have been selected by Amex as its mining partner for the Perron bulk sample program. Perron is an exciting high-grade gold project, and we appreciate the confidence Amex has placed in our team. Our focus will be on delivering the project safely, efficiently, and collaboratively while building a strong partnership with Amex and all project stakeholders.

Beyond executing the underground work, we recognize the importance of creating lasting benefits in the region. We are committed to working closely with local communities and the Abitibiwinni First Nation, maximizing local procurement opportunities wherever possible, and building a workforce that includes local talent. We believe that successful mining projects are built not only on technical excellence and safety, but also on strong relationships and meaningful economic participation for the communities that host them.

Safety will remain our highest priority. We are committed to delivering the Perron project through disciplined execution, proactive risk management and a culture in which every employee returns home safely at the end of every shift."

CMAC was selected following a comprehensive competitive tender process involving several leading underground mining contractors. The evaluation considered technical capability, safety performance, project execution strategy, management experience, local presence, commercial competitiveness and the ability to support the Company's development schedule.

Working under the supervision of Amex, CMAC will be responsible for all underground development and mining activities associated with the bulk sample program, including underground ramp development, mine services, ground support installation, production drilling and blasting, loading and hauling, and extraction of the planned 40,000-tonne bulk sample.

About CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group

CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group is one of Canada's leading underground mining contractors, providing mine development, mine construction, production mining, shaft sinking, raise boring and specialized underground mining services. With more than 30 years of experience, the Company has successfully delivered complex mining projects for major mining companies across North America and has expanded its expertise internationally through projects and strategic partnerships in Africa. Headquartered in Québec, CMAC is recognized for its technical expertise, operational discipline and commitment to safety, delivering turnkey underground mining solutions from exploration and development through production.

About Amex

Amex Gold Mining Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.72 km². The project hosts several zones of high-grade gold mineralization, VMS mineralization and 'hybrid' gold-rich VMS mineralization.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 570.94 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several processing plants owned by major gold producers.

Qualified Person and QA&QC

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaron Stone, P.Geo (OGQ - 2170, PGO - 3708), Vice President Exploration of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this News Release including, but not limited to those describing the impact of the foregoing on the Perron Gold Project economics, results of the feasibility study for the Phase 1 development of the Perron Gold Project announced by Amex Gold Mining Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") on April 13, 2026 (the "Feasibility Study" or "FS") (as such results are commented in the text of this News Release), including CAPEX, OPEX, NPV and IRR, the estimated value of the Perron Gold Project, operations development scenarios for the Perron Gold Project, commercial and technical parameters, the attractive economics for the Perron Gold Project, LOM plans, the Company's intended marketing strategy, market trends, future gold prices, the impact of the Perron Gold Project on the local communities, including job creation, the projected annual production of the Company's operations, the timelines and costs related to the various initiatives, deliverables and milestones described in this News Release and their expected results, the Company's expected financial and operational performance, the nature of relationships with stakeholders such as the local community including the Abitibiwinni First Nation, Mineral Resource estimates (including assumptions and estimates used in preparing the Mineral Resource estimates), the general business and operational outlook of the Company, the Company's future growth and business prospects, and those statements which are discussed elsewhere in the News Release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this News Release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for gold, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms, sustained labour stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, the Perron Gold Project permits' status, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the gold mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on www.sedarplus.ca. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304915

Source: Amex Gold Mining Inc.