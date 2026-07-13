Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce major technological and commercial expansion as it marks the completion of its first year of operations. The Company is actively developing its Super Nova Hybrid Quantum Computer ("Super Nova"), proprietary hardware engineered to run the flagship Super platform natively as an operating system, designated as Super OS.

This milestone makes SuperQ the first quantum computing company to venture into dedicated operating systems, establishing a critical foundational layer for the next era of enterprise computing.

Bridging QPUs, CPUs, and GPUs: The First Quantum Operating System

Super OS is designed to act as the universal orchestration layer for heterogeneous computing infrastructure. It enables Super Nova hardware to achieve seamless, low-latency interoperability with classical CPUs, GPUs, and any quantum processing units (QPUs). To maximize ecosystem adoption and market capture, Super OS will not be restricted to Super Nova; it will also be available for commercial deployment on supported third-party quantum computers.

The Company is targeting the deployment of Super Nova and Super OS environments directly into commercial data centers as well as secure, on-site infrastructure. This architecture is purpose-built to handle intensive hybrid quantum computing workloads for defense, aerospace, pharma and other sensitive industries requiring sovereign data protection and ultra-fast optimization.

"Users interact with CPUs and GPUs via Windows, MacOS, or another operating system; we are enabling the exact same paradigm for QPUs," stated Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "Super OS will power our hybrid Super Nova computers and third-party hardware just as Windows powers devices from Microsoft and other OEMs. By building the operating fabric that binds classical supercomputing clusters with quantum devices, we are removing the friction of quantum adoption for enterprise and defense sectors alike."

Canadian Innovation and Cross-Border Commercial Demand

The development of the Super Nova architecture and Super OS brings together some of the leading quantum minds and research laboratories in Canada. The specifics will be shared in the upcoming announcements. The overarching objective of these computing systems is to make quantum processing availability faster, wider, and fully interoperable with existing high-performance CPU and GPU configurations. Management views a robust, hardware-agnostic platform like Super OS as an absolute necessity to unlock true commercial scalability.

These initiatives are already experiencing strong market validation, with SuperQ entering active discussions with prominent data center operators across both the United States and Canada for the first scheduled deployments of Super Nova and Super OS stacks. Details regarding these engagements will be disclosed in subsequent announcements as definitive agreements are finalized.

Robust Capital Structure and Insider Alignment

SuperQ maintains a strong financial position with approximately C$5 million in treasury, providing a solid foundation to accelerate its quantum computing hardware, operating system development and global commercialization strategy. The Company recently closed a C$4.6 million over-subscribed, brokered private placement financing utilizing the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner to fund these hardware and operating system developments.

SuperQ continues to maintain one of the tightest capital market structures in the public deep-tech sector, with approximately 37 million common shares outstanding. SuperQ's founders hold 10 million of these common shares through Staque Computing FZ-LLC and have not sold a single share to date, demonstrating profound alignment and long-term confidence in the Company's commercial trajectory. Backed by this structural stability, the Company is accelerating targeted global brand-building activities to project its commercial milestones and solidify SuperQ's position as a deep-tech leader.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through the ChatQLM app to drive widespread adoption.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are making quantum computing utility faster, wider and interoperable.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum